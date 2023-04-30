ENTREVISTA | Nick Pope muestra un avance de Saints Clash

Nick Pope anticipa la visita del domingo de Southampton a St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Top of the range keeper
Top keeper very underrated
Non league to champions league, big up Pope
Tell Eddie to buy Lavia from Southampton as back up for Bruno, lads unreal for 19
The keeper from God's city is called Pope, how fitting.
Sebenar nya pope ini penjaga gawang yang bagus hanya sama dulu pas di burnley lini belakang nya bapuk sekarang di newcastle semakin jdilah perannya di bawah mistar gawang
Untuk pope tetap semangat dan tetap konsisten iya sampai akhir musim biar musim depan bisa berlaga di champion
Newcastle good
My Favourite Newcastle United Goalkeeper ❤
Always been a consistanly great keeper in the top flight. We are blessed to have " nick pope in the middle of our goal". Hopefully a clean sheet today and another big 3 points HWTL 🖤🤍
We’ve always been blessed with great GKs. He’s one of them.
His player song is prob the best one
I don’t mind that they don’t keep clean sheets – the D kept us in the hunt all season when the goals weren’t coming
nick pope is amazing, aswell as Dubravka, with out them we wouldn't be wear we are 👏👏👏⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Nick Pope
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤
Great interview.
What a lovely young man we have in our squad
Nick Pope Super Goalie!
unsung hero popey class act great signing
What a bargain Nick Pope was . . . . top keeper and nice guy.
LET’S ABSOLUTELY SMAH SOTHAMPTON
His Holiness c/o The Cathedral On The Hill 🧤🖤🤍🖤🤍
UTM 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Nick stop being dodgy please, it's not good for my heart
❤❤❤บอให้ตั้งใจทำ
หน้าที่อย่างเต็มที่นะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะจงสู้ๆ
นะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะ❤❤❤
Nick is doing an amazing job. Could you do an interview with Alexander Isak plsssss?
Unfortunately I think De Gea has the most clean sheets
Seems to be a levelheaded individual with a realistic attitude .
HOWAY THE LADS!!! ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
love the toon!!!! fuck the rest !!!! toon are champions the rest are scruffy black cunts!!!! haway the lads!!!!
meh
NICK POPE IN THE MIDDLE OF OUR GOAL NICK POPE
Nick Pope We'll Be Better.
Just bought tickets! Coming to see you guys in Atlanta
Best club oat
❤❤❤
Cmon The Lads!!!
What a player
Up
The
Mags
Pope>>>>>>>ramsadale
Could really do with a clean sheet, would love him to have most in the league come the end of the season