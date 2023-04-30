Newcastle United 3 Southampton 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



    Will make good team never will stop this support deserves more we promise you
    🇸🇦❤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    عندما تملك نجوم كبار مثل ويلسون وايساك لكن لا وجود للاعلام المطبل! بالنسبة لي لا فرق بين ويلسون وهالاند كلاهما ماكنة اهداف

    Newcastle United end net transfer spend total for this last decade before take over of 239m euros , that equates to around 12.6m euros (approx £10.6m) per window on average net transfer spend under Mike Ashley in his last 19 windows.

    Brilliant Own Goal From Theo Walcott + Goal From Callum Wilson. Newcastle United Winners Against Southampton In The St'James Park.

    Este equipo salió de las tinieblas y ahora viene muy fuerte. Ya esta en champion muy merecido 👍. Debe volver hacer grande como en tiempos pasados. Muy bueno 👌💪

    And here comes the Champions league anthem to St James Park!!!! Epic season, toons! Loving your team, your form, and your prospects for next season!

    Chelsea fan here..gotta have give a nuke of a shout to Newcastle…Not only is the team consistent and strong but the football is rather fancy 👁️…Kudos 🌌

    Who ever says that we must play isak and Wilson together don't know anything about football 🤦🤦🤦🤦 we need to get better quality wingers and midfielders, not to destroy our forwards playing them 40+ games per season. Let's hope 🤞 we finish in top 4 and get some quality players ( left back (grimaldo), two midfielders ( thuram and savic ) and a winger/striker (thuram). So the only transfer fee would be to Lazio for savic 👌👌

    Can't believe you didn't include Wilson hitting the crossbar twice with one shot (gotta be some kind of record), to deny him his hat trick.

