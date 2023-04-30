Newcastle United 3 Southampton 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria del Newcastle United por 3-1 sobre el Southampton en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Gordon had a very good game, I felt a bit sorry for him when he was taken off.
Will make good team never will stop this support deserves more we promise you
🇸🇦❤🏴
قلب من القناة
عندما تملك نجوم كبار مثل ويلسون وايساك لكن لا وجود للاعلام المطبل! بالنسبة لي لا فرق بين ويلسون وهالاند كلاهما ماكنة اهداف
Newcastle United end net transfer spend total for this last decade before take over of 239m euros , that equates to around 12.6m euros (approx £10.6m) per window on average net transfer spend under Mike Ashley in his last 19 windows.
4 una mind nah
Wilson a half-good striker
Brilliant Own Goal From Theo Walcott + Goal From Callum Wilson. Newcastle United Winners Against Southampton In The St'James Park.
Este equipo salió de las tinieblas y ahora viene muy fuerte. Ya esta en champion muy merecido 👍. Debe volver hacer grande como en tiempos pasados. Muy bueno 👌💪
Respect
Love the ptoper commentary.
Gordon can't score. This is why everton sold him. He is just not the one😅
Much love show me some love ❤️
And here comes the Champions league anthem to St James Park!!!! Epic season, toons! Loving your team, your form, and your prospects for next season!
Gordon Rw not left
Gals to see this team in champions league next season !
This Newcastle co-commentator's laughter is so annoying😂😂. Almost every highlight reel
Chelsea fan here..gotta have give a nuke of a shout to Newcastle…Not only is the team consistent and strong but the football is rather fancy 👁️…Kudos 🌌
Isak and Wilson need to start together from now on, absolutely lethal! 🔥
Who ever says that we must play isak and Wilson together don't know anything about football 🤦🤦🤦🤦 we need to get better quality wingers and midfielders, not to destroy our forwards playing them 40+ games per season. Let's hope 🤞 we finish in top 4 and get some quality players ( left back (grimaldo), two midfielders ( thuram and savic ) and a winger/striker (thuram). So the only transfer fee would be to Lazio for savic 👌👌
Gordon need time to blend together with his team mate.
💪🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Tale of two halves, but the toon go rolling on
Can't believe you didn't include Wilson hitting the crossbar twice with one shot (gotta be some kind of record), to deny him his hat trick.
If Champions league is now guaranteed hit the like button
two more wins and a draw and its ours