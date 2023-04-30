24 comentarios en “There are no words to describe this Alexander Isak assist 🤯🤯

  4. Ledito Samuel Sigha

    The poise , the run , the assist , and the number 14 tells a familiar tale it's sheer quality and a bit of arrogance, what a wow !

  10. Christopher Reynolds

    He’s an amazing player with mesmerising skill. What a run. There was some awful defending here as well though.

  21. 6 SH

    Proof that not every person that scores the goal is the reason the goal was scored absolutely world class from isak that was one of the best assists I have seen in my life 🤣🙌

