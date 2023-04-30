Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
The new zalatan 😊😊😊😊😊😊
It was like watching thierry Henry
The poise , the run , the assist , and the number 14 tells a familiar tale it's sheer quality and a bit of arrogance, what a wow !
He has dribbling style of Henry and IQ of Lionel Messi
Thierry Henry esq. The elegance and composure there on the left side, brilliant.
Wow🎉
Reminds me of Messi VS Croatian defense at the world cup
And Fantasy premier league did not count that as an Isak assist
He’s an amazing player with mesmerising skill. What a run. There was some awful defending here as well though.
This is what people thought pepe would do lol
Where they even trying to defend
I think we need to look at the horrendous defending here.
He's becoming a fantastic winger
Top top draw
Sublime skills, what a baller 🤍🖤🤍🖤
Isak is a BALLER mashallah👌🏾, does anyone know where he actually from? He looks Somali
Isak is a beast! But seriously holgate was horrible all game
manager : pass the ball , play as a team.
15 yr old me :
I support Newcastle United
Proof that not every person that scores the goal is the reason the goal was scored absolutely world class from isak that was one of the best assists I have seen in my life 🤣🙌
Yep Haaland can't do that
Nice but that defense was actually enjoying the show.
Fantastic 😮🤩🤩🤩👊