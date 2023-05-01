CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 3 Southampton 1 | Entre bastidores

¡Mira detrás de escena cuando Newcastle United venció a los Saints 3-1 en el St. James’ Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Watch 12:20 😳 (one,two,megs) Isak.
I didn’t see that watching the game.
On to Arsenal, come on! ⚫️⚪️
Match cams are brilliant
Another great win.
Isak on the left, Wilson in attack. Newcastle's gonna win the premier league.
Without Wilson and Isak, I don't know what kind of team this is, but surprisingly their strength is always divided, they don't always play together from the first minute, instead they give Gordon a chance to play, in the end they lose as usual (exactly the same as when they were slaughtered by Aston Villa 3-0), luckily they were soon fielding Wilson in the 50s, if it's late there isn't a party for Newcastle United fans, next summer buy players at the same level as Isak and Wilson, so if you want to change attackers you don't risk your strength like now, you can buy Joao Pedro, Goncalo Ramos, Ivan Toney, or Marcus Thuram, could also be Aston Villa striker, Ollie Watkins(27years,180cm,14+1>goal,6 assists )
Isak in the building 😂
Wasnt it 4 1?
This club and team are getting better and are even improving at exactly the right time…HWTL
Was Paul Merson there?
Hope that African talent was given such professionalism..😢
Отличный матч для Ньюкасла
Love the match cams❤❤❤❤
I guess we will have to wait till next year's Amazon insider show to maybe hear what went down at halftime. Would love to know what went on and was said. We didn't play terribly in the first half, just a few lapses and missed chances, but in the second we came out firing on all cylinders. Amazing call by Eddie to make the changes, and the team responded brilliantly. Great coverage.
10:12 min, wilsons goal should have been given, touched their player then miggy. on side
Newcastle love 🇸🇦
I actually think Gordan played well in the first half considering most of the lads were a yard off it, was unlucky to be the one hooked at half time for Wilson but I think he'll come good.
Isak is insane.. Game after game we see him dance through opposition players with ease.
7 more points from the last 5 will guarantee champs league we’re almost there Howay the lads 🖤🤍
Does Botman have mates? Always seems to be the one giving support but never quite receiving it
You guys are playing beautiful ball game !!! As a Manchester United fans ❤😮💨🔥💯
HWTL! Wilson the super sub.
Something special brewing at this club!
Love the match cams, really captures the atmosphere, cmon the Lads in a few weeks, bash those Gunners 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Isak is going to be in a battle with Haaland for golden boot next few seasons
