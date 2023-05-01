Cómo Newcastle se convirtió en un equipo de la Liga de Campeones

Prueba The Athletic GRATIS durante 30 días: 📗 El nuevo libro de Tifo, «How to Watch Football» ya está disponible internacionalmente: Newcastle United prácticamente ha asegurado el fútbol de la Champions League la próxima temporada, con un resultado entre los 4 primeros en la Premier League que parece extremadamente probable. El equipo de Eddie Howe ha superado las expectativas esta temporada, pero ¿tienen la profundidad y la calidad del equipo para competir efectivamente en Europa la próxima temporada? JJ Bull mira hacia el regreso de Newcastle a la Liga de Campeones después de una espera de 20 años. Siga a Tifo Football: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Escuche el podcast de Tifo Football: Apple Podcasts: Spotify: Acerca de Tifo Football: Tifo ama el fútbol. Creamos desgloses tácticos, históricos y geopolíticos detallados del hermoso juego. Sabemos que existe un apetito por el contenido reflexivo e inteligente. Para cosas que hacen simple lo complicado. Brindamos análisis sobre la Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, World Cup y más. Nuestros podcasts entrevistan a algunas de las principales figuras del juego. Y nuestro editorial cubre el fútbol con profundidad y perspicacia. Fundada en 2017 y se convirtió en parte de The Athletic en 2020. Para consultas comerciales, comuníquese con tifo@theathletic.com. Música procedente de epidemiasound.com Material adicional procedente de freestockfootagearchive.com #Newcastle #PremierLeague #championsleague
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
THANK YOU FOR MAKONG THIS LUV U GUYS
Newcastle would have not had to spend as much money if Ashley had properly supported the club rather than just using it to showcase his tacky sports shop. We were still fielding players we were using in the Championship before the takeover. It's easy to look at the club and say well it's been about the money but that is a false narrative. Having money to spend does not guarantee success. Look at what Forrest, Everton, Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, have spent over the last couple of seasons it's about how you spend that money Eddie always said it's about getting the right players in.
You say we waste time and benefit from it… Like the opposing team isn't resting at the same time.
Answer: Oil Money
Isak is class, Henryesque sometimes. Callum Wilson is so consisten, a top quality striker through and through. Murphy is riding a massive wave of form keeping Almiron out of the starting eleven. Eddie Howe is a wizard, wonderfull manager. Also when I say Isak is Henryesque I want to point out I'm an Arsenal fan and in NOWAY saying that lightly. He still has a long way to go but in flashes it's uncanny.
Newcastle: Suffering from success
chelsea had a poor season,,, the end
How much has Everton spent without champions league? My guess alot more than Newcastle, so id imagine they can spend couple hundred mil with CL and get strong enough squad to compete. 4 top signing with what they have and its as big as squad most in CL.
their pragmatism and long term planning is quite refreshing to see. I think developing some solid youth system would pay dividends. & I feel like there may be some characters that would be hungry to fit into this system from the Chelsea squad which will def need streamlining.
We've not spent much at all. And money isn't everything…Look at Chelsea
Here is how $$$
We’ve had the most corners in the league. That takes a massive chunk of Time
Newcastle's owners are DRUM ROLL 30 TIMES RICHER THAN CITY'S.
Enough said, as much as I have respect for them doing things with some (60mil Isak) degree of shrewdness, lets not start glossing over the inevitable.
Show some spine Tifo, I mean The Athletic, I mean The NY TIMES ffs.
nobody gonna talk about that shirt?😂
I have some issues here.
1. It's not money – it helped obviously, but we also had a lot of credit because Ashley never spent anything. Most of these players were here before Howe. He's the reason.
2. Timewasting – if you show that not in percentages but actual time, it's only like 2 minutes.
3. We've already got a new shirt sponsor and more are incoming. Also the CL extends our potential spending by raising our income.
Good video though, I'm happy we're at least a talking point 😀 , not something we're used too.
All eyes are on Newcastle and I’m loving it HWTL
Is JJ Bull wearing a Hawian shirt with George Caulkin’s face on it?
That´s an absolutely horribel shirt 🙂
yawn… the time-wasting accusation is old and lazy. There are two teams on the pitch every game and a large number of teams waste time while playing us because they can't handle the relentless pressure.
They became a champions league team because everyone else has been s**t, simple as that really
Lots of money… Lazy comment. We've spent the same as forest, wolves and spurs. Less than West Ham, who already had a "better" squad.
Oil money.
Asking for a friend but, where did you get that shirt?
what'a… your outfit. i wanna
Money.
They're 4th in transfer fee balance over the last 3 or 4 seasons. I mean, you buy good players, you get a better team. Add Liverpool and Chelsea with massive struggles and Tottenham underperforming as always and it's what you'd expect right? Also, they spend money wisely unlike Chelsea who just bought everyone with x amount of instagram followers or whatever their system is.
I found brilliant that you attributed their time wasting to get the players in position for set pieces.
Here in Brazil/south america, time wasting is the main resource used when a team is up 1 niall 😂😂😂 few exceptions or course but that’s 90%+ of the teams that will time waste and get loads of yellows just to break the other team’s tempo
My favorite commentator! Give this man a raise !!!
where did you get that shirt?
Joelinton shirt?
PSG spent a lot more money and yet a decade later they still struggle with THE FRENCH LEAGUE. Idk man it's not just money
I'm no Newcastle fan, but I really like the team. I'm genuinely happy for Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron (watched him grow in MLS). I figure a versatile forward/winger, a CM, CDM, CB, and a versatile outside back will allow them to compete on two fronts next season.
As a veteran of 1996 – were not there yet
Newcastle never put relegation clauses into players contracts, the players even came out and said this. Trippier for example
Step 1: let an oil autocracy buy your team.
Step 2: win
Howe's moving castle, amiright?
Great video!
Could you please post a Juventus under Allegri video?🥹🥹🥹
Love your channel!
The short answer: blood money, most money spent since their owners came in
It'd have been mental to think of Newcastle without mentioning Saint Maximan a year ago! I remember they were forced to play him in a striking role compromising on his creativity. And look at them today! Whole video went by and no mention of him. It's not just the players brought in but also existing ones. They look reborn under Eddie Howe, kudos to the gaffer!
At this rate Newcastle is going to win the quadruple next season
This video doesn't take into account opposition running the clock down to get draws vs Newcastle. Newcastle have drawn a lot of games only arsenal and Brighton had Newcastle hanging on. The rest of the draws Newcastle were pressing for goals. Also there is no investigative journalism about Newcastles revenue streams and when current sponsorships end and how much they can now command being in the champions league. There is no mention of the hordes of players on fortunes a week left over from the Ashley era that are due to be out of contract at the end of the season. There is no mention at all of prize money for finishing higher up the league or the amount of televised games Newcastle has had or that Newcastle will be able to fill their stadium again on top of the premier league games. How does that anti Newcastle "journalist" know about Newcastle being up against FFP regs? He doesn't. Eddie has been told to trot out the FFP line so expectations are managed and clubs dont look to take advantage of the club with the wealthiest owners in the world.
This is a diabolical video and a child studying investigative journalism could of done a much better job. Embarrassing.
Looking for sucess? Buy a brazilian CDM
Bruno guimaraes is playing amazing football
Liverpool 19/20 Fabinho
Real Madrid 3x CL winner Casemiro
Chelsea CL winner Jorginho
Man City Fernandinho…
Jokes aside
Bruno is playing a very good football.
plot twist: they are in the conference league
Great shirt indeed 🙏
Newcastle were very smart with their spending. I think that's the one funny thing about how fast they progressed in their project, they did it without being reckless with their money ala what we saw with Chelsea in their recent two windows. I expected to only see them reach this part of their project maybe after 3-4 seasons but it basically took them half a season to to cement themselves into that race for European spots be it CL/Europa/Conference etc
I think everyone is assuming we have a requirement to be really good in the CL, the first time out.
I like your shirt too.
JESUS is coming pls repent now.