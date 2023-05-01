Cómo Newcastle se convirtió en un equipo de la Liga de Campeones





Newcastle United prácticamente ha asegurado el fútbol de la Champions League la próxima temporada, con un resultado entre los 4 primeros en la Premier League que parece extremadamente probable. El equipo de Eddie Howe ha superado las expectativas esta temporada, pero ¿tienen la profundidad y la calidad del equipo para competir efectivamente en Europa la próxima temporada? JJ Bull mira hacia el regreso de Newcastle a la Liga de Campeones después de una espera de 20 años.



