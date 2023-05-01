Newcastle United 3 Southampton 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



10 minutos de momentos destacados de la victoria del Newcastle United por 3-1 sobre el Southampton en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.

37 comentarios en “Newcastle United 3 Southampton 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  2. Angler Citayam

    Selamat untuk kemenangan tim Newcastle united yg nantinya mengikuti piala Champions..
    Salam dari INDONESIA🇮🇩

  3. Papa Pawer

    Gordon is a threat inside the box. Give him time to develop his finishing and he'll be a monster. I believe in the lad.

  5. Oh for Godsake

    Godda give Gordo more time with Eddie and the team before hes 100%. Just look at Isak and the rest of the team. Its taken time to lift their fitness and skill level to where they are now.

  14. kevin finnigan

    once again never a good word from john anderson, goals are always someone elses fault. I remember watching him from the terraces back in the day, he wouldnt get near this team not even on the bench. #negativity

  15. فهد م

    الله يعز السعودية ولا كان تفحطون بالدرجه الثانيه الحين 😂🇸🇦

  18. Jayvee Bloggs

    They're forming in a straight line

    They're going through a tight wind

    The kids are losing their minds

  23. michael pearson

    Bruno class but that kid picked his pocket.wish he would stop lashing at balls the amount ov goals he cud have if he just took his time.HWTL

  26. MightyToon

    So so very happy we are playing some fantastic stuff.. never ever thought I'll see me the team play such great attacking football again when under the previous regime. Well done too the players, Owners and especially Eddie Howe and the coaches

  27. Joseph Ujiadughele

    I have supported Newcastle since 1919 and come down come ups come relegation, I have been with this club even though am a Russian German born who lives all my life in the usa and lothe England.
    My best Newcastle player is ameobi and sad he wasn't here today.
    Glad to see Newcastle back to ucL.

  29. bigboyshit1

    Such a shame we can’t play Isak and Wilson together. Do recall Howe saying after the Everton game he won’t play them both together

    Appreciate he would have to drop one of his mates. Never mind, let’s continue to play a 6ft7 centre half at left back – he’s a nice lad

  30. Joseph Ujiadughele

    Nothing money can not do.
    NcU fc, welcome to the ucL.
    If CaS did not ban man City by end of this season and hand over 2018 epL title to mouriho man United, we are burning down the caS office for financial misappropriation and malpractices.
    You can't be expected to be caS and you are still corrupt.
    Fuck.
    That's how corrupt fifa is towards the non eurocentric nations with approximately 50% slot of fifa WC place given to euro while others have 8 to 15%.
    That's fuck.
    CaS give out 2018 epL title to mouriho man United now.
    NOW

  36. Henry Emeka

    You didn't even bother to show the Southampton goal replay but showed of Newcastle's goal about 4 times.

Los comentarios están cerrados.