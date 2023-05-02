DESTACADOS: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton | Liga Premier



Los momentos clave de la derrota del Southampton ante el Newcastle United en la Premier League. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

34 comentarios en “DESTACADOS: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton | Liga Premier

  2. Robert Kelly

    Is it true that New Castle will pay 70 K for Cristal boy Ansu( Fati) Fragile? What a robbery 😂😂😂

  4. katarina brlić

    Time to put Mislav Orsic in the game to turn things around. Thanks for ruining a good player, Selles.

  6. M Sweeney

    My favorite part of the game was Stuart Armstrong wasting time in a game they needed to win only for them to go on and lose. Footballers are idiots. Idiots everywhere.

  8. Vishnu venugopal

    പ്രിയ Southampton നിങ്ങൾ എന്തിനുള്ള പുറപ്പാടാണ്…? പുറത്തു പോകാൻ ഉറപ്പിച്ചു തന്നെ ആണോ…? 😢

  11. GABRIEL SPINA

    Esse time precisa de uma reformulação urgente. Time sem vontade de vencer, treinador perdido. Não consigo acreditar que iremos cair para a Championship.

  28. TMC0071

    First half we did perform well. We attacked and defended with energy but during second half we lagged at both the ends. 4 more games to go hoping for good result.

  29. COYI

    Though I'm not a soton fan but I have huge respect towards them because they created many World Class players. If they are to be relegated, I hope they come back again to EPL with a bang 🔥 because they deserves to be in EPL

  32. RNG 8

    if I were the Southampton directors and if his price is attainable for the team I would bring Graham Potter next season, hear me out, he flopped at Chelsea but he didn't have a preseason and chelsea also has new management and everything is a mess there, he was bad but not that bad because he defeated Dortmund and made it to the champions league quarters, there is a chance if chelsea had a serious management and they gave him time like Arsenal did with Arteta he would have been great

  34. Terry Russell

    The crap is dropping like an anvil from space club in crisis, dodgy owners ect, and will drop again watch this space your making our day ohh! Well done Gavin your player of the season.

Los comentarios están cerrados.