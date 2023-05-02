DESTACADOS: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton | Liga Premier

Los momentos clave de la derrota del Southampton ante el Newcastle United en la Premier League. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:
As,a Newcastle fan . We are playing well right now
Is it true that New Castle will pay 70 K for Cristal boy Ansu( Fati) Fragile? What a robbery 😂😂😂
We want to swap Kamaldeen Sulemana with Anthony Gordon (£45m), see if that happens.?
Time to put Mislav Orsic in the game to turn things around. Thanks for ruining a good player, Selles.
So many poor players at Southampton. Maitland Niles coming on to ensure defeat is hilarious
My favorite part of the game was Stuart Armstrong wasting time in a game they needed to win only for them to go on and lose. Footballers are idiots. Idiots everywhere.
toon fan well done southampton
പ്രിയ Southampton നിങ്ങൾ എന്തിനുള്ള പുറപ്പാടാണ്…? പുറത്തു പോകാൻ ഉറപ്പിച്ചു തന്നെ ആണോ…? 😢
😂😂😂
❤❤❤
Esse time precisa de uma reformulação urgente. Time sem vontade de vencer, treinador perdido. Não consigo acreditar que iremos cair para a Championship.
Newcastle United BOSS
Fair plays to the 3000 who travelled,knowing we'd lose and singing right until the end ❤️🤍
Good performance from Necastle
Congrats Newcastle 🔥
I hope you go down 🤞
I'm a toon fan although I'm from the south, because they're all bonkers, like me ! well done lads.
play orsic
Neither a fan of both but I really hope southampton can stay in the PL.
How did Arsenal draw with this shit relagation team
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
❤️❤️❤️
Sad to see Soton go down to the championship. Most teams did the double over them in a season….
Ohhhh this premier league, pain, agony, joy, e.t.c😂😂
Newcastle fan here
Well played Southampton, safe travel home!!
Ньюкасл сильнее
D0u613 dr0p .
First half we did perform well. We attacked and defended with energy but during second half we lagged at both the ends. 4 more games to go hoping for good result.
Though I'm not a soton fan but I have huge respect towards them because they created many World Class players. If they are to be relegated, I hope they come back again to EPL with a bang 🔥 because they deserves to be in EPL
Cr7 is coming to play UCL 😅
PremiARAB League
if I were the Southampton directors and if his price is attainable for the team I would bring Graham Potter next season, hear me out, he flopped at Chelsea but he didn't have a preseason and chelsea also has new management and everything is a mess there, he was bad but not that bad because he defeated Dortmund and made it to the champions league quarters, there is a chance if chelsea had a serious management and they gave him time like Arsenal did with Arteta he would have been great
WE WILL COMEBACK TO PREMIER LEAGUE ASAP, DON'T WORRY!!
The crap is dropping like an anvil from space club in crisis, dodgy owners ect, and will drop again watch this space your making our day ohh! Well done Gavin your player of the season.