¿Quién forma el equipo DREAM 5-A-SIDE de Alexander Isak? | Sin cortar

El delantero en forma de @NUFC, Alexander Isak, se sienta con @mkfray para construir su mejor equipo de 5 contra 5 usando a sus compañeros actuales y anteriores… ¿a quién elegirá? Vea más Uncut: #premierleague #uncut #fifa23 #nufc #football Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube de la Premier League: Sitio web de la Premier League: Siga a la Premier League en Instagram: Siga a la Premier League en Twitter: Me gusta la Premier League en Facebook: Play Fantasy Premier League: para licenciar imágenes de partidos de la Premier League: su seguridad en línea Visite el sitio web de Child Exploitation and Online Protection para obtener asistencia confidencial si algo sucedió en línea que lo hizo sentir inseguro, si está preocupado por otra persona o para denunciar abusos en línea. (Debe comunicarse con la policía llamando al 999 si usted o cualquier otra persona se encuentra en algún tipo de peligro. Visite el sitio web Thinkuknow de CEOP para obtener consejos y orientación sobre cómo navegar de manera segura y mantenerse seguro en línea, por ejemplo, al usar teléfonos móviles, blogs, redes sociales, chatear, juegos en línea y envío de correos electrónicos. (También puede visitar la página de protección de la Premier League para obtener más información. (
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Out of 10, what would you rate Isak's squad? 🤔
sanchooooooo. class knows class. i love the two
Isak
We all believe in you lad ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Love this playee 💪🏼
Isak !!! the prodigious magpie striker .
We're lucky to have this kid at our club he's going to be a superstar 🖤🤍
love him man
love his mentality and energy
Everyone will prefer to play as a striker when he sets up such a team.
Always forget isak played with silva
This presenter is doing too much. its unnecessary
Ice cold Alex.
Swedish assassin.
This guy has total self-belief; he can state his worth but he has no need for bragging or boasting. More importantly, he shows his self-belief in his actions and on the pitch.
when did he play with sancho?
Thsi interviewer is so cringe, I cant watch
4:04 that was the deadest reaction to that amazing goal I’ve seen…the commentator must be an Everton fan 💀💀
Can we all just agree to pronounce "Isak" the way he himself pronounces it?
Sick of hearing "Ezak" all the time lol.
He is a special player. Was very shy and quiet when he first came, but he is coming out of his shell, smiles all the time, even does Geordie Impressions!. Don't think he realised how football crazy we are up here, or how idolised and loved he would become so quickly. Next season is going to show us just how good he is and I cannit wait!!!!!!!!.
How lucky are Newcastle to have him
No Bruno?
No subtitles? Come on it’s 2023
Gimme gimme gimme
A striker from Sweden!
HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Wor Alex understood the assignment: Nick Pope! 🖤🤍
Continue to do well Isak! We are all behind you!
The guy asking the questions is cringe AF
I’m sure i saw Isak in Harlesden
gonna be a top striker for newcastle.Continue shining isak.
🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷💪🏾
newcastle are bad
He's already got that English accent
Insane players next Thierry Henry could possibly be better let’s wait and see
5.5
this presenter is so annoying
As an opposition fan, this man puts a lil fear in me. He’s hit his stride. I’m just glad he didn’t destroy us in the league cup final 😆