CALENTADO* ¡El Newcastle es un club más grande que el Everton!🤬

Únase a la miniliga oficial de Super 6 de Pitch Side ahora usando el código PTCHS6: Premios disponibles ronda por ronda y ganadores mensuales. Ts & Cs: Mensual – Ronda –
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Aston Villa are the biggest club to ever go down
Everton have won 5 league titles
Said to Newcastle who have won 4
Mates chatting shite
More fans? Haahahahaha
Bloody hell, naming Everton legend and they can only name players from the last 20 years. You forgot
Dixie dean
Graham sharpe
Gary Lineker
Southall
Kevin Ratcliff
Peter reid
And also World Cup winner Alan Ball
Harry Kane om the panrl
I think all of us can agree that newcastle are bigger ATM but not if you look at history
Newcastle are so much bigger than everton lol. More fans 😂😂
neverr met an Everton fan. I knew about Newcastle before them and that was arguably thanks to the movie GOAL.🤷🏾♂️
Think of Newcastle u say alan sherear and that’s it no one else
Im a Liverpool fan from London who’s 33 years of age , I’m telling you now , Everton are bigger Newcastle, Newcastle are a well supported club in Newcastle , they ain’t a big club
You can’t keep calling a team a big club thanks to something they did before these guys were even born. It’s embarrassing.
Newcastle are a big club again, that’s obvious to everyone. Everton are a small club on their way down, just like us in Southampton.
And to claim Rooney as an Everton legend shows that bloke doesn’t know football.
Everton bigger than newcastle? Newcastle have actually finished in the UCL and runners up in the EPL. 😂😂
aston villa are bigger then everton
Gary Lineker, Neville Southall, Dixie Dean. Everton have been in the top flight every season since 1954
If your an Everton fan it's because you've been brought up to be one. Nobody chooses Everton over Liverpool these days unfortunately. 🤷♂️
There’s one legend they forgot dikey Dean
The balding chap is just naming players he's heard of
Villa & Everton are bigger clubs over their full history, but since the prem league era Newcastle are the bigger club. Pointless debate though as they’re all huge clubs and depends how you define it. Full of shite about the size of the fanbases though. Newcastle a one club city then huge supporter base in Northumberland, Durham, South and North Tyneside, Gateshead. Not to mention fans all over the world.
The lack of knowledge in this podcast is horrific. Light and day Newcastle are a bigger club than everton.
So now everton have more trophies so everton is the bigger club,
But when we talk about liverpool and man utd NO its not about the number of trophies its about that 1 fu*cking league title difference and because man utd have 500 M market value more than liverpool
Clips like this are why I stopped listening to this podcast
The biggest team to ever go down is very obviously city, sure it’s all recent but there’s no denying they’re bigger than anyone that isn’t arsenal man United and Liverpool at this point.
Saying Everton have more fans the Newcastle is the worst take I’ve heard on this show and Theo Baker is on here every week
Many legends Dixie Dean, Alan Ball, Andy Gray, Peter Reid etc. In recent years Baines, Coleman, Cahill amd yes Rooney still is an everton legend. He is arguably englands best ever player and was produced by Everton.
Everton have actually won 9 league titles and are the 4th most successful english club.
Newcastle have never won a carrot it's not even a debate
Aston Villa are bigger then both of them
Newcastle just are a bigger club
So basically they are saying everton has more fans than Newcastle 😂😂😂😂 end of discussion this is a joke a sad one😂😂😂
The “more trophies” thing would mean forest are bigger than spurs, which i suppose is historically true, but this dude wouldn’t like to say it
I say everton 👍 and yes rooney is a everton legend he supports them and played for them . And also went back after united career
I'm a Liverpool fan but Everton are bigger than Newcastle
Its true. Rooney is not an everton legend. He was barely there
I know 5 a side teams bigger than Everton 😂
"Seamus Coleman" 💀💀
Newcastle are miles bigger
Villa and Everton are bigger than Newcastle. One club city, imagine if Liverpool or Birmingham only had one club in it.
'Everton have won like 5 league titles'😂 I think Newcastle are bigger but its close
Leeds?
So many ways to define what a big club is. You could argue both for this one. Everyone have the trophies, Newcastle have the stadium
If you did a survey around the world on if you’ve heard of the football team Newcastle or Everton I guarantee people will know Newcastle football team more
If you want a better example, Theo should've e said Villa.
Everton have won 9 league
Dixie Dean
Everton have actually won 9 league titles not 5,
I find any “big club” debate incredibly dull as “big” is completely subjective term. Outline how you define it before having a debate. If one person thinks it’s fanbase/stadium size, and other history/trophies, you’re comparing apples and oranges.
Oh and Rooney defo isn't a Everton legend
EVERTON 24 trophies 9 titles 2 relegation
NEWCASTLE 14 trophies 4 titles 6 relegation
SPURS 24 trophies 2 titles 4 relegation
I rest my case
As much I like Newcastle Everton bigger bye miles
Worst guest
Everton can still salvage it. It’s not dusted yet.