*CALENTADO* ¡El Newcastle es un club más grande que el Everton!🤬



50 comentarios en “*CALENTADO* ¡El Newcastle es un club más grande que el Everton!🤬

  4. craig kindred

    Bloody hell, naming Everton legend and they can only name players from the last 20 years. You forgot

    Dixie dean
    Graham sharpe
    Gary Lineker
    Southall
    Kevin Ratcliff
    Peter reid

    And also World Cup winner Alan Ball

  8. Vibez_innit

    neverr met an Everton fan. I knew about Newcastle before them and that was arguably thanks to the movie GOAL.🤷🏾‍♂️

  10. tmvincent90

    Im a Liverpool fan from London who’s 33 years of age , I’m telling you now , Everton are bigger Newcastle, Newcastle are a well supported club in Newcastle , they ain’t a big club

  11. RedAndWhite

    You can’t keep calling a team a big club thanks to something they did before these guys were even born. It’s embarrassing.

    Newcastle are a big club again, that’s obvious to everyone. Everton are a small club on their way down, just like us in Southampton.

    And to claim Rooney as an Everton legend shows that bloke doesn’t know football.

  12. Musharaf Hussain

    Everton bigger than newcastle? Newcastle have actually finished in the UCL and runners up in the EPL. 😂😂

  14. Supreme General

    Gary Lineker, Neville Southall, Dixie Dean. Everton have been in the top flight every season since 1954

  15. Akuza Star

    If your an Everton fan it's because you've been brought up to be one. Nobody chooses Everton over Liverpool these days unfortunately. 🤷‍♂️

  18. JAX-N Music

    Villa & Everton are bigger clubs over their full history, but since the prem league era Newcastle are the bigger club. Pointless debate though as they’re all huge clubs and depends how you define it. Full of shite about the size of the fanbases though. Newcastle a one club city then huge supporter base in Northumberland, Durham, South and North Tyneside, Gateshead. Not to mention fans all over the world.

  19. Adam Rigg

    The lack of knowledge in this podcast is horrific. Light and day Newcastle are a bigger club than everton.

  20. YoreeT

    So now everton have more trophies so everton is the bigger club,
    But when we talk about liverpool and man utd NO its not about the number of trophies its about that 1 fu*cking league title difference and because man utd have 500 M market value more than liverpool

  22. kahleb Howarth-jennings

    The biggest team to ever go down is very obviously city, sure it’s all recent but there’s no denying they’re bigger than anyone that isn’t arsenal man United and Liverpool at this point.

  23. Patrick Hughes

    Saying Everton have more fans the Newcastle is the worst take I’ve heard on this show and Theo Baker is on here every week

  24. J

    Many legends Dixie Dean, Alan Ball, Andy Gray, Peter Reid etc. In recent years Baines, Coleman, Cahill amd yes Rooney still is an everton legend. He is arguably englands best ever player and was produced by Everton.

  25. J

    Everton have actually won 9 league titles and are the 4th most successful english club.

    Newcastle have never won a carrot it's not even a debate

  28. Fahad Amir

    So basically they are saying everton has more fans than Newcastle 😂😂😂😂 end of discussion this is a joke a sad one😂😂😂

  29. The Cynical Industry

    The “more trophies” thing would mean forest are bigger than spurs, which i suppose is historically true, but this dude wouldn’t like to say it

  30. andersonLAD

    I say everton 👍 and yes rooney is a everton legend he supports them and played for them . And also went back after united career

  36. Craig Roberts

    Villa and Everton are bigger than Newcastle. One club city, imagine if Liverpool or Birmingham only had one club in it.

  39. Guinness Harvey

    So many ways to define what a big club is. You could argue both for this one. Everyone have the trophies, Newcastle have the stadium

  40. L E

    If you did a survey around the world on if you’ve heard of the football team Newcastle or Everton I guarantee people will know Newcastle football team more

  45. Hurnley

    I find any “big club” debate incredibly dull as “big” is completely subjective term. Outline how you define it before having a debate. If one person thinks it’s fanbase/stadium size, and other history/trophies, you’re comparing apples and oranges.

  47. colin mumford

    EVERTON 24 trophies 9 titles 2 relegation
    NEWCASTLE 14 trophies 4 titles 6 relegation
    SPURS 24 trophies 2 titles 4 relegation
    I rest my case

