Newcastle United solo está comenzando

Newcastle United ha tenido una temporada increíble hasta ahora. Pero hay varias preguntas que todos tenemos al respecto. Hoy les echamos un vistazo. Transcripción y fuentes: Twitter: Instagram: Música de fondo: @pinkxo (Prod Pink) 00:00 – Introducción 01:49 – Newcastle va en serio 06:11 – El plan está en su lugar 10:04 – ¿Es este un equipo de la Liga de Campeones? Productor: Tinashe Chipako ——————- Todo el material sin licencia utilizado en este video se considera uso justo para comentarios, críticas y fines educativos. Sin intenciones de infringir los derechos de autor. Si usted es o representa al propietario de los derechos de autor de los materiales utilizados en este video y tiene un problema con el uso de dicho material, envíeme un correo electrónico a information@footballiconic.com y podemos solucionarlo.
No mention of Dan Ashworth is a crime
Few things not mentioned:
1. The fans and their impact… Just look to the scenes after loosing at Wembley.
2. Comparison of expenditure with other "big 6" teams, total squad value comparisons, etc… Just looking at 250m spent or whatever is such a small part of the picture
3. Investment on infrastructure before and after the takeover compared to all other teams in prem and even championship…
4. The long term nature of the recruitment. Most of the recruitment has been for very young players with many years left… bar the exception of 3 older leaders in defence
5. Details on Leicester and Everton in CL. Leicester sold Kante the season they went into CL, also changed manager half way in. Everton sold Rooney. Newcastle will have absolutely no pressure to sell any of their top performers going into the CL. Spurs OTOH had their first "recent" season in top 4 in 2009 and finished 5th the season after…. then 4th again
How are Leeds generating such high revenue? Their attendance figures are much less & they can't be as well known abroad…
These situations feel so horrible. Im extremely glad that newcastle are doing well and that the hierarchy in the premier league seems to be shifting (with brentford, fulham and brightons performances this season) i just wish there wasnt as much involvement from oil barons in bigoted theocracies.
Awsome video
That thanos scene … epic 😂😂😂
Fantastic video, nice to hear somebody speak about the club without crazy bias or hate and just tell it how it is.
Hey man, absolutely love your videos. Thanks for doing one to cover Newcastle. It’s true, we’re really having to rein in the expectations as a CL campaign next season would almost certainly affect the way we play.
If the FA dont hire Eddie for the next world cup, you can kiss goodbye to English Golden Generation.
Nick Pope is Newcastle's best acquisition so far.
Sure Everton didn’t actually play in the champions league. Their place was taken by someone winning it like Liverpool.
Ronaldo soon ❤❤❤❤
the thought that Eddie Howe will manage a champions league team next season is wild to me.
Very excited for the upcoming Union Berlin video
$$$ rules football.
Saudi support development and peace but are hated for killing the terror sympathizer Jamal Khashogi, while Qatar literally committed human rights violations and abuse for white washing their football and are considered better owners. White people for you.
If they get Champions league football theyll spend around 200m (recouping some through fringe player sale) in the summer imo, new shirt sponsor ship deal agreed around 25m 5 times the current one plus UCL and other commercial deals will allow this. Yes they can’t spend insanely due to FFP but watching interviews on how PIF plan to grown assets commercially from around 350m to 1 trillion by 2025 I think they’ll replicate this type of growth with NUFC commercially.
Yes Newcastle has spent money but anyone who says that never talks about the amount of money everyone else has spent in the same time frame because it's not exactly excessive compared to the rest
I was in the stadion vs Tottenham and it was a blast.
Btw Chelsea could really drop down to the Championship.
New Castle: "We have a plan. Copy Man City" 🤝😎
Let’s goo the king of football YouTube comes through again