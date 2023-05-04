¡5 razones por las que el Newcastle Visitante es imprescindible! | El podcast invencible

Consigue tus entradas para ver The Invincible Podcast *EN VIVO* en The Islington Assembly Hall el martes 23 de mayo: ¡5 razones por las que Newcastle Away es imprescindible! | ¡El Invincible Podcast AFTV+ ha llegado con nuestra innovadora herramienta FANZONE, un evaluador de jugadores, un selector de XI inicial actualizado, artículos de noticias, encuestas diarias y mucho más! 📲 Descarga hoy la aplicación AFTV+ de Apple App Store o Google Play Store 👉 🎥 Suscríbete a nosotros en YouTube: 📸 Síguenos en Instagram: 👤 Síguenos en Facebook: 💬 Síguenos en Twitter: 📲 Síguenos en TikTok: 👀 Suscríbete a nosotros en Snapchat: 🤖 Únase a nuestro Reddit: 📺 Síganos en Twitch: 🎧 Escuche el podcast The Fourever Arsenal: 🎙️ Escuche el podcast The Invincible: 🛍 Compre AFTV Merch: 🖥 Visite nuestro sitio web: 🔴 AFTV es la red de fanáticos del fútbol más grande ¡en el mundo! Con un sesgo hacia el Arsenal Football Club, somos el lugar donde se pueden escuchar las opiniones sin censura de los aficionados antes, durante y después del pitido. Únase a las bromas y síganos para obtener avances de fútbol, videos de seguimiento, cámaras de fanáticos, podcasts y más. ¡Aquí es donde el mundo mira y se escucha la voz del fanático! 🙋 ¿Tiene alguna sugerencia de contenido que le gustaría ver en AFTV? ➡️ Complete este formulario de sugerencias rápidas y podríamos usar su idea: ⚠️ DESCARGO DE RESPONSABILIDAD: El fútbol es un juego vibrante y los fanáticos son apasionados. A veces se utiliza un lenguaje colorido y se expresan opiniones controvertidas. El contenido a menudo se transmite en vivo y no siempre podemos editar o censurar el material por adelantado. SE RECOMIENDA LA DISCRECIÓN DEL ESPECTADOR. Los pensamientos, puntos de vista y opiniones expresados son los de los contribuyentes y no necesariamente pretenden ser o reflejar los de AFTV. #InvinciblePodcast #Arsenal #AFTV #Fútbol
where did arsenal used to play? the library ?
5 reasons?……only need one reason…we have to win every game to even stand a chance….and still reliant on other teams to help us out by beating city twice in the last few games…cant see that happening…..newcy brown will be a draw, so will brighton….prob win the last two games…..so 8 points….wont be enough by a long way….city will have it won before their last game…..we have missed out big time…..those three draws will haunt us…..end of….and the chelsea game shows us why….cos we dont kill teams when we have the chance….every draw we should have scored at least four and killed the game off…end of….still..there it is…maybe next season….but i reckon next year will be a hard one….
PL have allowed Newcastle to house away fans where they are. Safety concerns mate.
As an Arsenal fan, us losing to Citeh home & away isn't why we'd be losing da League…Not capitalizing on matches against Liverpool, Southampton & West Ham is why we flopped. Stop the bias & just take it. We gotta accept the REAL reasons why we'd lose.
One and only reason why Newcastle away is a must win: We have to chase the title
The title is done we thrown a way too many points, squad depth, played a big part in all losses, just don’t lose at Newcastle.
Lee, you are a disgusting man – wishing someone get hurt to help your team. Thought you were a fair person but this is over the top. shameful
You are kidding yourself that losing to mancity is not why you will lose the league. and you will lose the league by more than 10 points
Why man them acting as if we have any games that isn't a must win game
Can’t believe what I’m hearing from a fanbase that had more chest than Pam Anderson before the Liverpool game 🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼
Did Lee said for Haaland to get injured by Leeds. I can’t believe he wishes for a player to get injured… Shameful
I don’t know what Lee is on about, he sounds deluded
Don't wish bad on the players, maybe on their performance is fine but not on them, it's really lower minded and petty.
Big Sam must mean he's on the same level salary wise!! 🤣
It's petty when arsenal fans wish for Man City players to get injured just for them to stay relevant in the title race, they had their chance and they bottled it and that's about it.
The away section is where it is because of the disabled fans
Yes, man city beat us home and away plus they are the best but if we had just beaten southampton, west ham and liverpool, we would be we would be 4 points ahead with city having 1 game in hand.
If only we do our jobs under the pressure. The title was all ours.
Robbie you talking like Ten Hag is in his 4th season like Arteta.
Judge him a after 2 seasons or more…
Toon will be a battle!
There’s literally only one reason – beat Newcastle and we’re still on for the title. That reason alone is enough to be a must win
wasteman
Newcastle will be a hard game for arsenal
City have spent a net 100 million above arsenal. Wake up guys. City are buying quality player for cheap bcos of pep.
Sounding like Ty, trying to claim that West Ham players aren't ill. As if Declan Rice doesn't want to play against the best to show why they should buy him.
Don Robbie never learns. Lmao!!!
The Copium😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Watch out for Arsenal fans after beating Lazio in the Round of 16 in the UCL and Ty,Robbie and Laurie will start shouting we’re winning the UCL just to get battered by Barcelona
City are really 5 points clear if they beat Leeds goal difference is an extra point
If city lose haaland for a game or 2 alvarez will score the goals he's scored every time he's played this seaosn its a joke he's brilliant as a sub he's scored everytime I think or is it everytime he's started hes scored either way he's an elite talent who is a deadly finisher
It's a must win because if you lose you're fucked😂
REMEMBER GOONERS 4 MORE WINS FOR CITY AND THEY BE CHAMPIONS WHATEVER BOTTLE JOB ARSENAL DO TO THE END
Akanji is wayyy better than Gabriel
Newcastle will win Arsenal as much as I hate to say it
It’s a fortress at St James Park
I think liverpool will be better than arsenal simple as next year there problem is so easy to fix 2 or 3 midfield players and they can beat any team in the league… Klopp an elite coach will get it right liverpools problem is owners and will they get him his number 1 choices liverpool with Europea league are dangerous simply becasue they can rotate and rest and give the league a real shot and even if there not doing great there still a massive favourite no matter what teams are in europa league you can't see them not winning it
Robbie acting like arsenal didn't spend any money arteta since he's come in has spent the most in the Premier league man shut up
People will be shocked by Chelsea next yeta such a talented group they just need a good coach and they'll be much much better
7 Hag's hating arse wished injuries on us. Spoke them into existence, h7er.
How many players were Arsenal going to buy but went to Newcastle. Bruno, Botman,Trippier, Isak Arsenal squad to small.
3-0 up against the team you're battling for the title of course City fans are going to give it the biggun' to Arsenal fans, whats Lee on about?
Title is gone but now every match is a basic must win..
Win, lose or draw – Man for man and throughout the season, Arsenal have been clearly better than Newcastle. The reason Newcastle are likely to win is the St James factor and the ‘vibes’. Arsenal need to replicate their first 40 mins at Anfield and they’ll be fine. The other issue is Newcastle’s defence. It’s an absolute wall.
You’ve been one of the highest spenders since arteta come in Robbie, stop lying to yourself
Hope Holding becomes ill for newcastle game like Declan Rice and request Arteta
not to keep him on subs list incase hes fit …
My prediction we will WIN against Newcastle
Sad to say but true NOBODY remembers who finished 02 nd
Why don't Robbie Moneybags Lyle Fly to Newcastle, I got family near there and they do when they need to get to London. 🤷♂😁😁
We have only lost two games at home in the league in 17 months and both were to Liverpool. The most recent one was a week before the league cup final and we was distracted by that and wasn’t playing well and Bruno Guimaraes was suspended.
Arsenal need the champion mindset. Once you conceive it , and then you can achieve it.
You guys keep missing the point when people call you bottle jobs.
You lead the league for about 85% of the season. You then gave up a two-goal lead versus Liverpool, followed by a similar collapse against West Ham, and then you went 3-1 down to bottom-of-the-league Southampton. That is why you ARE bottle jobs.
If you'd been second in the league all season long and were chasing City all the way, a 2nd place finish would be seen as fantastic! And also, you wouldn't have had a lead to 'bottle'… just admit that the team didn't have the bottle in the final run in, it's not that embarrassing if you just acknowledge it and accept you, like Liverpool for the past four years, have come up short against an absolute juggernaut in Man City.
I think we have the second or third hardest game of our season this weekend. Doesn’t help that Gabriel will miss it either….
Would love for us to win the league cus city get docked points for financial shenanigans 😂
Game is already in Newcastle’s favour..they know we have to come forward as we need to win…they can sit back from the start and counter