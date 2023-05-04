DESTACADOS EXTENDIDO: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton | Liga Premier



Los mejores momentos cuando Southampton es derrotado por Newcastle United en la Premier League. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

31 comentarios en “DESTACADOS EXTENDIDO: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton | Liga Premier

  13. Vasile Rotaru

    20 23 NEWCASTLE keep the flag Up!!! Great performance 👏 👍 next is arsenal. Please, smash them 🙏 come on

  16. Rizal Kurniawan

    Soton is too brave to play many young players this season, especially for goalkeeper bazunu who is still too early to play in the premier league

  17. PHONG VONG

    Perhaps there is a madness in remaining on Tython while not strong in the Force. One would not submerge long beneath the surface of the sea if one did not possess gills. One would surface. One would escape. So to stay here, now … That way, insanity lies.
    Unknown Tythan, circa 9,000 TYA.

  23. Steve_Magus

    I was impressed by the performance of the hitherto unknown Newcastle player Joe Ellington. I look forward to seeing him again in future.

  30. Tirto Ananda

    Just Remember Unbelievable Own Goal From Theo Walcott + Goal From Stuart Amstrong The Scotland Sensational. Southampton Defeat Against Newcastle United In The St'James Park. Thank You For Southampton After 11 Years Play Soccer In The Premier League (2012-2023). Good Luck To The EFL Championship.

Los comentarios están cerrados.