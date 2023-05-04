DESTACADOS EXTENDIDO: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton | Liga Premier

Los mejores momentos cuando Southampton es derrotado por Newcastle United en la Premier League. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube de Southampton: para conocer las últimas noticias del club, visita nuestro sitio web oficial: ➡️ Síguenos en Twitter: ➡️ Síguenos en Facebook: ➡️ Síguenos en Instagram: ➡️ Síguenos en TikTok:
8:49 Wilson manages to hit the top bar twice in one shot, legend. Love the crowds reaction =)
Oh yea omg,I adore Instagram profile😈
2 goals is just very annoyed. For me is supposed to be 1-1 draw
Why isnt ASM playing?
👍
Calling Murphy willock😂🤦♂️
😢😢😢😢😅😅😅❤❤❤
Cool
Good victory for Newcastle
Izak is the best I see him playing for one of the big teams soon
Who thought chelsea won't get europe and newcastle will get champions league
@southhampten my dogs name is aribo
20 23 NEWCASTLE keep the flag Up!!! Great performance 👏 👍 next is arsenal. Please, smash them 🙏 come on
This coach is useless…why putting Calum Wilson on the bench
NEWCASTLE to LOSE to ARSENAL according to Walcott 😂
Soton is too brave to play many young players this season, especially for goalkeeper bazunu who is still too early to play in the premier league
Newcastle has a stunning intimidation entrance song.
Arab dirty money
It's Murphy, not Willock
Noob team in EPL 2023
Wilson can play great until he's 35, btw we want to swap Sulemana for Gordon (£45m), is that ok.?
I was impressed by the performance of the hitherto unknown Newcastle player Joe Ellington. I look forward to seeing him again in future.
Untuk 🥴 yg ada
Ok
We need Deadpool & SPM
Ньюкасл очень уверенно побеждает
Isak on 🔥
Печаль…
Just Remember Unbelievable Own Goal From Theo Walcott + Goal From Stuart Amstrong The Scotland Sensational. Southampton Defeat Against Newcastle United In The St'James Park. Thank You For Southampton After 11 Years Play Soccer In The Premier League (2012-2023). Good Luck To The EFL Championship.
😢😢😥southpton