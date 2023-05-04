Newcastle United MERECE más CRÉDITO del resto del PAÍS por su temporada MARAVILLOSA

John Gibson critica a los que están fuera de Tyneside por darle crédito al Newcastle United por la fantástica temporada de los Magpies. Podcast completo: *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉
We're never going to get credit from outsiders and we need to learn to accept that. The money and the owners are always going to take center stage and as fans we need to adopt Eddie's mentality of us against the world. As long as we're hated, we're feared. I don't want to be anyone's second team again
Straight facts I love Newcastle best team in the world , not right bothered about the other 19 teams feelings
Firstly, I for one have no problem with pundits thinking we're nothing but a fluke.
The reality will just hit them harder when they finally find out we're the real deal and have taken over their precious top 6 club.
Secondly, I've seen a lot of praise of how Newcastle have started building our club this season.
They have been stuck in their own image of how Newcastle were gonna buy their way to success, but now have opened their eyes.
Give over John. We don’t need credit, we certainly don’t need approval nor should we court favour. Playing the victim isn’t in our DNA… points and places is reward enough. Don’t be so soppy… the septic six are looking over their shoulder and I couldn’t give less of a toss.
Don’t worry everyone jealous Just beat the lots brilliant football all the others got rich ownership l don’t understand too hwtls❤
Why so worried about what others think about us? We know the score as do pros there is no need to be concerned.
Actually the rest of the country are ! Nobody is calling Newcastle. Your wrong in saying people are disparaging Newcastle United. 99% of us are pleased for your team.
We will not be built on dollar reserve debt. Saudi Arabia is joining BRICS and de-dollarizing and therefore a direct threat to the wests financial system so watchout for the government "INDEPENDENT" regulator doing an Abramovich on the Toon.We do NOT live in a free market.
Gibbo is right . Every game this season hasn’t been how good Newcastle have been it’s because of how poor every other team has ,or injuries, or the grass was too green or it’s been raining or the priceless one of time wasting etc. it’s frustrating but let them get on with it and we will get on with what we do.
I feel like we are getting a lot of credit. There have certainly been some dicey comments here and there but there is always the criticism of teams that get hammered as much as praise of the team that does the hammering and I don't feel we have been treated much differently. It will always be a bit different because we have a lot of players that have only shown this kind of form for one season.
Well said John… Its disgusting
As a Newcastle fan, aren’t we getting due credit?
”Some credit.” I would say the best performance of the year.
The Newcastle United squad has been deservedly receiving awards and bonus incentives for their efforts in recent weeks. Consistent victories in every game demonstrate that they have been playing with dedication to achieve their goals. The upcoming bonus incentives will undoubtedly boost their morale and inspire them to strive even harder in the games to come. We from Malaysia will always support the Newcastle United team, forever and ever.
