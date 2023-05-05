RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Arsenal (H)

Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes de la visita del domingo del Arsenal a St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
250 games as manager? Huh?
Have to say sound quality has defo improved. Not struggling to hear the journo's any more. Well done 👏
His responses are so measured and polished 👌
As a manu u fan one of best managers in the world Newcastle are 2 seasons away from being seen as bigger than spurs
I think we will drop points against Arsenal and Brighton , just hope Liverpool slip up somewhere . Keep up the good work lads 👍🏼
There hasn’t been one press conference where I’ve ever remotely thought Eddie is stressed. He’s so clued up and focused and you can see that running through the squad as well. I’m not just saying this coz he’s our manager but I honestly think this bloke will become a legend of football as a whole not just our club he’s Fukin brilliant. Thank you Eddie
Got to at least put ASM on the bench just to leave a little bit of doubt in Artetas head
Eddie is just what we have missed for so many years how he answer questions and to see him enjoying the job and relaxed is simply brilliant.I Hope he’s here for the long term .We have finally recruited the right man.In Eddie we Simply Trust🌑⚽️
In Eddie We Trust – HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
Eddie Howe the ultimate professional. So articulate and a fantastic Manager and tactician. He will always be welcome in Newcastle and never forgotten for what he has done for us.
I were to young to experience sir Bobby's era but I have never trusted a manager half as much as I trust this man HWTL
A great press conference from Eddie. Howay, we can beat the Arse.
HOWAY THE LADS!!!
the only coach to listen all day and never get bored
Sorry I'm a Liverpool fan. I apologise. Heaven want to say your team has done amazing things this season and your manager is one the very best. Newcastle deserves success after what the fans have been through and I truly pray you and your team get it. Just imagine next year Newcastle in the champions league. I've watched Almiron for example since his MLS days and I've always thought he was so good. I wish you all and your team the very best and in coming years please knock man City off their perch.
I love watching pre and post match interviews form EH. True class.
HWTL ⚫⚪
Can Kieran be moved up front at these pressers! Can hardly hear his soft tones! Is there any reason why a ‘microphone’ strategy can’t be Implemented so that we can hear clearly what the media are asking?
I would rather have a constantly fit Wilson than missing weeks on end, if that means rotation then so be it, club before any player.
In Eddie we trust! HWTL
I’ve never known a manager, as a manger be a role model for players, kids and supporters. How he conducts himself, answers questions and his rapport with the media is a class above any other manager in the league. Compare him to Klopp and you’ll know what I mean.
Legend
Adverts ffs 😡
Brighton have done us a huge favour, 3 points on Sunday and we’re almost guaranteed top 4🙏
Really wish one day I could sing the chants at St.James’ Park. Howay the Lads from Indonesia! Toon! Toon!!
Let's not forget that Manchester City also had an awakening a decade ago, from a bit of 'nobody' to epl title snatchers. I am hoping this is the awakening for Newcastle and we will see more of them to come. I don't care if people say oil money for Man City and NU, as long as it makes the game and the league more competitive, that'd always be a good thing!!!! Go Eddie!
What a guy 😲
Eddie really is great in handling questions that could potentially be hard to cope with.
Arsenal game will be tougher than nearly 12 months ago. I still think Newcastle will win but be tighter. Liverpool are worrying me.