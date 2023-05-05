Simon Jordan reacciona a Sam Allardyce comparándose con Pep Guardiola y Jurgen Klopp 👀🔥



El Leeds United ha nombrado a Sam Allardyce como su nuevo entrenador. ¡Jim White y Simon Jordan de talkSPORT dan su opinión!

35 comentarios en “Simon Jordan reacciona a Sam Allardyce comparándose con Pep Guardiola y Jurgen Klopp 👀🔥

  1. Equality, diversity and inclusion

    I fell off my chair when he was comparing himself to pep and klop. He forgot they won the title he hasn’t .

  3. Jai Les

    i really like Simon Jordans Points and think he is one of the best pundits around BUT, please stop trying to sound like a Cockney? you are far to posh spoken to use words like AINT.

  4. Phuti Masipa

    I mean hes right about Arteta, 😂😂😂 but come on Big Sam the other names are not even in the same conversation

  5. Lionboy2930

    Allardyce can have all the knowledge he want's… he's won nothing, only promotion with Bolton 20 years ago!!!

  6. Jamie Hayes

    How would we actually no that he isn't as good ?
    Name one club his gone too that has had a stupid amount of money ?
    Goes for all managers give any manager bags of money they are giving themselves half a chance .

  8. Olimpico77

    Allardyce is thick, corrupt, uncultured and classless . He is very rich due to the farce that is professional football giving jobs to his likes.

  11. ItsAlimonda

    Sam wasn't joking, this is business as usual for his ego

    He has said similar delusional comments before

    In 2010 he said he is more suited for Inter Milan and Real Madrid and would win the double every year with Chelsea or Man United 😂😂

  13. Amey Varangaonkar

    Beautifully deviated all the attention to himself from the players who are under massive scrutiny

  15. Kevin Mcnicoll

    I don't think he was saying he is as good as them in terms of being a manager. But his football knowledge is on a par with them

  17. Cameron Swinburn

    This is the genius of Sam. Everyone’s talking about him, distracting from the players who can now go out & play more freely with less of a spotlight on them 👏🏻

  20. Adnan Ali

    Newcastle richest club in the world in some people minds man you the guy complaining about them saying the are owned by a state .
    And now they are nit the richest so bark like salty miserable bum at the start of the season.

  22. Elaine Blackhurst

    Memo to Simon:
    Re ‘… 9 home-grown managers’.
    In terms of football, Scottish is not ‘home-grown’; from the perspective of English football, Scotland is as foreign as Sweden and Serbia.

  23. andy lumsden

    Take big Sam in context – Simon as usual is right but add a lick of salt here – he has 4 games dealing w a team that publicly fell apart on the pitch and a club that has been horribly mis managed by its owner and dir of football.

  26. Richard Mason

    Well with knowledge of English football yeah he’s better than all of them in terms of knowing the different leagues and how hard it is to get out of them peps a money manager artertas done nowt

  28. jimmy kamau

    Why do you put klopp in the same sentence with pep…klop is a dud….he has won two main trophies for almost ten years

  29. william wallace

    he had good chance at newcastle and everton. not sure on what happened in north east but i know he had an ambitious free spending evertons close to mutiny because of the over negative tactics. they was beaten before games started against good teams🤣🤣🤣🤣

  35. John Andrews

    Out of his league. He is a mid-table manager at best and had the record of never being relegated until he took West Brom down. His style of football was hated at West Ham and Newcastle. Never an elite manager, completely overrated. Leeds will go down but he won’t get blamed, will leave with a huge amount of cash and no doubt will pop up again the next time a PL team panic sacks someone. Joke.

Los comentarios están cerrados.