Simon Jordan reacciona a Sam Allardyce comparándose con Pep Guardiola y Jurgen Klopp 👀🔥

I fell off my chair when he was comparing himself to pep and klop. He forgot they won the title he hasn’t .
So deluded 😂😂😂
i really like Simon Jordans Points and think he is one of the best pundits around BUT, please stop trying to sound like a Cockney? you are far to posh spoken to use words like AINT.
I mean hes right about Arteta, 😂😂😂 but come on Big Sam the other names are not even in the same conversation
Allardyce can have all the knowledge he want's… he's won nothing, only promotion with Bolton 20 years ago!!!
How would we actually no that he isn't as good ?
Name one club his gone too that has had a stupid amount of money ?
Goes for all managers give any manager bags of money they are giving themselves half a chance .
It’s true tho, he’s never lost a game as England manager 😂
Allardyce is thick, corrupt, uncultured and classless . He is very rich due to the farce that is professional football giving jobs to his likes.
Nobody is talking about Leeds now. They are talking about Allardyce. Hook, line, and sinker
….😮💨
Sam wasn't joking, this is business as usual for his ego
He has said similar delusional comments before
In 2010 he said he is more suited for Inter Milan and Real Madrid and would win the double every year with Chelsea or Man United 😂😂
Corrupt Sam Allardyce comparing himself to Pep and Klopp…….is he having a laugh!
Beautifully deviated all the attention to himself from the players who are under massive scrutiny
At the end of the game, both the king and the pawn are put away in the same box.
I don't think he was saying he is as good as them in terms of being a manager. But his football knowledge is on a par with them
Same as English players that don't work as hard
This is the genius of Sam. Everyone’s talking about him, distracting from the players who can now go out & play more freely with less of a spotlight on them 👏🏻
He’s ahead of everyone for taking bribes
Its dead simple brainwash the team. They are better.
Newcastle richest club in the world in some people minds man you the guy complaining about them saying the are owned by a state .
And now they are nit the richest so bark like salty miserable bum at the start of the season.
Sam is a gobshit of the highest regard😂
Memo to Simon:
Re ‘… 9 home-grown managers’.
In terms of football, Scottish is not ‘home-grown’; from the perspective of English football, Scotland is as foreign as Sweden and Serbia.
Take big Sam in context – Simon as usual is right but add a lick of salt here – he has 4 games dealing w a team that publicly fell apart on the pitch and a club that has been horribly mis managed by its owner and dir of football.
Simon really does give some excellent opinions i have to say.
Very fair very real
SAM WHAT YOU SMOKING 😂
Well with knowledge of English football yeah he’s better than all of them in terms of knowing the different leagues and how hard it is to get out of them peps a money manager artertas done nowt
Sam really 😂😂😂
Why do you put klopp in the same sentence with pep…klop is a dud….he has won two main trophies for almost ten years
he had good chance at newcastle and everton. not sure on what happened in north east but i know he had an ambitious free spending evertons close to mutiny because of the over negative tactics. they was beaten before games started against good teams🤣🤣🤣🤣
Best English manager ever. 100% record
X factor is money?
Simon criticizes someone for their delusional ego. Did anyone not laugh?
Pep would so much rather face Javi G than Big Sam…
I like Sam, but I hope Leeds go down.
Out of his league. He is a mid-table manager at best and had the record of never being relegated until he took West Brom down. His style of football was hated at West Ham and Newcastle. Never an elite manager, completely overrated. Leeds will go down but he won’t get blamed, will leave with a huge amount of cash and no doubt will pop up again the next time a PL team panic sacks someone. Joke.