TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Preparando la visita de los Gunners

Wow. My team since 1997, in training! Thank you so much for this 🙏
Even as an arsenal fan I have to say that Eddie Howe or Gary O'Neil deserves manager of the season
Newcastle🤍🖤🤍🖤
Elliot Anderson is looking sharp and has bulked up too
1:25
Who’s the bairn right at the end? (Doing shooting from. wide practice with Ando)
Urgh! Bleep tests. Torture.
Was that the young Lewis Miley with the last shot into top bins?
Huge game at home and maxi is suddenly fit? Start him Eddie he will put on a masterclass en route to smashing Arsenal and his value will rocket ahead of him leaving come summer⚫⚪
❤❤❤
How good is big joe
Maximin has been practicing, meaning he is ready to fight against Arsenal, maybe as a replacement for Wilson/left winger
Bleep tests near end of the season, Eddie Howes fit as fuck mags
gordon sucks at training too. that english lesbian should be sold immdiately
🇹🇭นิวคาสเซิล ไทยแลนด์ ⚽️
Ever cried absolutely nothing, it's just our team but it's our world
Sort of explains how the team are so fit the piece at the end. Can't wait for Sunday prediction for game 2-1 Newcastle willock and isak our scorers
I love you all 😊
Manquillo cameo i like these
Good Luck Newcastle United FC..
Big match vs Arsenal…last year Newcastle win 2-0 at SJP
I can’t take me eyes off the fact the badge and logo on all their training shorts are peeling off castore man 😂😂😂😂
Good to see the players smiling.
Newcastle for champion;!
Newcastle United fan From Brazil🇧🇷
#gomaghpies
Isak’s Spanish is just as good as his English!
Come on lads i want you to put up a fight like it's the finals of the champions league. If you beat Arsenal with a score like that of spurs i promise many players will knock at your door come transfer window.
Timing & rhythm just like brazil cheers 🥃