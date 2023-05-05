TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Preparando la visita de los Gunners



Newcastle United en el entrenamiento antes de la visita del domingo del Arsenal a St. James' Park.

28 comentarios en “TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Preparando la visita de los Gunners

  9. Jonathan Davis

    Huge game at home and maxi is suddenly fit? Start him Eddie he will put on a masterclass en route to smashing Arsenal and his value will rocket ahead of him leaving come summer⚫⚪

  12. Delta keesei

    Maximin has been practicing, meaning he is ready to fight against Arsenal, maybe as a replacement for Wilson/left winger

  17. David Hanson

    Sort of explains how the team are so fit the piece at the end. Can't wait for Sunday prediction for game 2-1 Newcastle willock and isak our scorers

  22. Robbie Hendry

    I can’t take me eyes off the fact the badge and logo on all their training shorts are peeling off castore man 😂😂😂😂

  27. Bravin Siro

    Come on lads i want you to put up a fight like it's the finals of the champions league. If you beat Arsenal with a score like that of spurs i promise many players will knock at your door come transfer window.

