MAL HUMOR Newcastle Fan ENTRA en Mark Goldbridge sobre Top 4 Race! 😡 🤯

How can he be rhe greatest pl striker already so reactionary
I've always said they should change the name of talksport to the man u channel it's piss take
I’d love it😂😂 obviously worried about newcastle top four chance
Ben the Newcastle fan is right goldbridge is all about man utd. And thinks there entitled coz of the passed. And when he can't answer he just dismiss the question. And can't face it. Dose this all the time on the United stand. So God knows why he's on talk sport. Absolute 🔔
I'm a Newcastle fan and Goldbridge is pretty complimentary of NUFC from what I listen to on TalkSport or his own channels.
I hope Arsenal and Brighton beat Newcastle to silence this twat
Get used to it pal . Were hated too . You'll ruin the cartel .this guys a secret Liverpool fan loves them
Answer me this, Is this Newcastle fan still bitter about losing the Carabao Cup final to Man Untied, Yes or No!
finishes with "lovvitt".. love it!
Newcastle won’t be in top 4 next szn lol they only benefited this szn off all the other teams being so bad so pipe down lol also when ye loose to arsenal tomorrow and we beat west ham we will be back 3rd we been 3rd more this season then Newcastle and who tf cares if you 3rd or 4th as long as you get champions league but watch we will be 3rd again tomorrow I promise
Mark is never negative about Newcastle. This bloke isnt even from Newcastle. The accent is further south than the Toon
Ben needs to calm down 😂
Brent ain’t even a United fan. He’s a Forrest fan who lives in Solihull.
Ask him why he won’t go within a 100 miles of Old Trafford.
Been to more Aston Villa Women’s games than actual Man United games.
🤡
Caller represents himself and no one else.
All the teams he listed are teams mufc have also beaten this season. Newcastle, Brentford, Liverpool, Man City
You finish based on how many points you have regardless how you came about them. Deserve has nothing to do with it.
I think you need to ABSOLUTELY check yourself. PRAT
Defo just been arguing with his lass and took it out on mark 😂
Fella clearly has issues away from football if he’s getting this angry, hope he’s all good because that’s not normal
As a Liverpool fan I can say and feel comfortable saying mark isn’t a biased Man U fan he gives his honest opinion week in week out about opposition teams.
Chill oot man Ben, we’re flying! 😄 HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Goldbridge was a Chelski fan a few years ago
Newcastle are 10 times better than Liverpool
United will bottle top four, facts!
Well done Mark lad
Newcastle fan ain’t wrong Man United fans are privileged
I'll ike mark, and he's usually very unbiased… but he has in the past sort of ignored newcastle!
Keep the shows coming though
Like liverpool do deserve top 4 after this season