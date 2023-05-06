¿Neymar? ¡NO! Ronaldo? ¡NO! tonto? ¡SÍ! Por qué Newcastle United se apegará a la estrategia de transferencia probada

Craig Hope del Daily Mail con las últimas noticias del Newcastle United tras la conferencia de prensa de Eddie Howe. Haga clic aquí para leer su reportaje desde el centro de la ciudad de Newcastle sobre la experiencia de la jornada… Haga clic aquí para leer los comentarios de Howe sobre Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo y un nuevo acuerdo para Paul Dummett…
Keep finding players like Bruno, Bottman and Isaak – if they can find another 3 like that it would be a fantastic achievement. Glamour players and poster boys aren’t what’s required for this Newcastle team Craig. I think they’re beyond that now.
Rafa deserves great credit for Dummett’s development. He wouldn’t have been a PL player without his input.
Wonderful point about improvement versus “managing decline”.
Dummet is finished as a professional footballer
I just hope we don’t overspend on overrated British players like Gordon we need more creativity and flair also better bargains from Europe and South America.
If Dummet doesn’t mind rotting on the bench then who cares lol
My Grandmother would go shopping on a Saturday in the Toon and often on Northumberland Avenue and said that you knew when the team were doing well because you could hear the singing and the ROAR when they scored. This was the early seventies when we weren't doing so good, then came KK and Sir Bobby now Eddie and Amanda to give us all hope and PRIDE in the town/area and team. Under Amanda's watch we will be careful in our purchases and not blow stupid money on past by their sell by date names, Kane might be an exception but I doubt he will be prepared to move to Newcastle. We don't need the so called super stars, we want the up and comers at a reasonable price who will only get better under Eddie's tutelage. What a great decision that was to bring him in. Without doubt Manager of the Season.
Eddie brings proper professional coaching with player growth & development at the centre. He doesn't bring the histrionics, tantrums & attention seeking of some others!!
Craig, it was the Daily Mail that ran the Ronaldo story! Can you stop them producing this rubbish??
Surely Matty Longstaff is worth a new deal. If Eddie can work his magic on Jacob Murphy, what can he do if he spends time with Matty?
Dummet has been a loyal servent to Newcastle and would expect that he is rewarded by the club with a new contract
Eddie is one of the best managers that has been at Newcastle , he is a very Shrewd and Astute Manager it must be like getting blood out of a stone 😂trying to get Eddie to commit or perpetrate any answers to any problematic questions that press put forward to him at those pre press meetings He is allways full of praise for his players and his next match opponents which goes down well
We dont want any of the messi,s Ronaldos which would discordant to the team and dressing room, it is working well dont change it!
Lets hope for 3 points tomorrow and if Eddie dares let loose our both hungry strikers on the starting line up on the Gunners!
Best signing of the last 2 years, Pope, Trippier Bruno, Isak? No, Eddie! Amazing manager. He probably thinks he's not even worth manager of the season he's so humble, but he thoroughly deserves it.
I think a lot of (lazy) journos have a hot key to paste the phrase “with Newcastle United also interested” and they slap it after every transfer story. The fact is, Nufc have a very clear recruitment plan based on the tried, tested, analysed and evaluated evidence from successful clubs the world over. Marquee signings’ for the Toon mean more Bruno’s and Botmans not Bellinghams and neymars. As for CR…… please!! Seriously??
Tat said, I wouldn’t say ‘no’ to Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – he’s such a Toon player. Super exciting etc etc. But we’d probably have to Brest our wage structure therefore it won’t happen. Probably every toon fan has a fantasy player like that in their head.
These papers just write anything to try and create some hype.
And I’m surprised Dummett sill hasn’t got eight years left on his Ashley contract.
He can play different positions but not very well unfortunately, get rid and but someone new home grown
Eh??? They have 1 more game than us and we have to play them at home!!!!
Now they're promoted Sheffield United is right on the edge of the city centre literally 10 min walk from the main station . But ours is better than theirs 😉
what a beautiful place for a stroll and some football talk
Absolutely correct decision to extend Dummett. He is a locally trained player, he is also been through the tough times and deserves to play in the UCL if we qualify – hell most of the squad deserves to play in it for sticking it out through the mismanaged years. I am glad Eddie does not see the need to bring players with big names. Another Isak or Botman would be just as effective. The youth player Miley being part of the pros is also a good sign, the toon needs more of his kind for upcoming campaigns. As for the game, Eddie seems way calmer. I have been doing the different permutations and checking league positions and fixtures of those below us non-stop. It will be a difficult game but if favourable results were to occur on Saturday that should set us up nicely.
Having money doesn't mean you have to spend it. I think the owners and Eddie have already shown that with their transfer dealing. Buying players just for the sake of a 'name' would be ridiculous, but they don't need me to tell them that. Any deals done in the summer will follow the policy they've already set in place I'm sure.