Steve Nicol desconfía de los centrales del Arsenal ante el Newcastle [PREVIEW] | FC ESPN

Kay Murray, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Kieran Gibbs y Frank Leboeuf de ESPN FC anticipan el partido del domingo entre Arsenal y Newcastle mientras el equipo de Mikel Arteta ahora persigue al Manchester City por el primer puesto en la tabla de la Premier League. ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN+: ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN FC en YouTube:
Stevie Newcastle only know how to attack. Did you watch game at Emirates.
Does Shaka watch football 😂. Top 4 Shaka is assured for Arsenal.
Kiwior and Gabriel M have to start
I predict a draw
Stevie 👌 😂
Im confident that we will score against Newcastle. What I am afraid about is the fact that we concede such easy goals.
Arsenal can win it at st James park
It's on again folks, Arsenals worthless non match going plastics out in force again supporting cone layer and his bottle job clowns after they blew their chances of a title and go through yet another season trophy less
Absolute muppets looooool
arsenal lacks quality depth. ergo why they choked harder than alexis at her espn interview
INSHALLAH newcastle will win , we at home lets get that win 😊
NEWCASTLE FOR THE WIN 😊
Don't know who's done the better job between both these teams(relative to expectations at the start of the season). What's your opinion?
We all know why Steve Nicol dislikes arsenal !!
No one can stop ISAK
no way arsenal are winning against Newcastle United
"I think that's probably their biggest test this season." OMG, these pundits…🤦 Really? How is it a bigger test than City, or United away, or Liverpool away?
They will not win it’s a draw
Isak about to do the lord's work 🥺
They play an open game we are primed to outscore them
Did Frank dress up as Picard?
Beating Chelsea is not bouncing back !
I just don't see Arsenal Getting all 3 points at St James Park, that's not going to happen on current form Arsenal will do well to get a point, that's the reality, forget the deluded dreams of winning the PL, ultimately those frustrating successive draws against winnable games in West Ham & Southampton have ended the Title Challenge!! mathematically of course its doable but in reality we all know its a done deal..
These ppl know nothing about football …not a chance of beating Newcastle at St James Park
Crazy to think how far Newcastle have come in just one year! Saudis made a good choice!
Unlikely…
I'm an arsenal fan and I doubt arsenal will win Newcastle after shocking result city today is ultimately well all remainder games arsenal tittle hopes draws or losses won't cut it
If we beat Newcastle then the rest will be smooth hopefully but I just see us chocking again