Steve Nicol desconfía de los centrales del Arsenal ante el Newcastle [PREVIEW] | FC ESPN



Kay Murray, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Kieran Gibbs y Frank Leboeuf de ESPN FC anticipan el partido del domingo entre Arsenal y Newcastle mientras el equipo de Mikel Arteta ahora persigue al Manchester City por el primer puesto en la tabla de la Premier League. ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN+: ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN FC en YouTube:

27 comentarios en “Steve Nicol desconfía de los centrales del Arsenal ante el Newcastle [PREVIEW] | FC ESPN

  6. Truthspiller

    Im confident that we will score against Newcastle. What I am afraid about is the fact that we concede such easy goals.

  8. Clucking Bell

    It's on again folks, Arsenals worthless non match going plastics out in force again supporting cone layer and his bottle job clowns after they blew their chances of a title and go through yet another season trophy less
    Absolute muppets looooool

  12. OfficialFA

    Don't know who's done the better job between both these teams(relative to expectations at the start of the season). What's your opinion?

  16. k tom

    "I think that's probably their biggest test this season." OMG, these pundits…🤦 Really? How is it a bigger test than City, or United away, or Liverpool away?

  22. Salvaquest

    I just don't see Arsenal Getting all 3 points at St James Park, that's not going to happen on current form Arsenal will do well to get a point, that's the reality, forget the deluded dreams of winning the PL, ultimately those frustrating successive draws against winnable games in West Ham & Southampton have ended the Title Challenge!! mathematically of course its doable but in reality we all know its a done deal..

  26. BANE HD

    I'm an arsenal fan and I doubt arsenal will win Newcastle after shocking result city today is ultimately well all remainder games arsenal tittle hopes draws or losses won't cut it

