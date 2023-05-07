¡Uno de los MEJORES regresos! | Newcastle-Arsenal 4-4 | Liga Premier





¡Uno de los MEJORES regresos! Newcastle United empató 4-4 en un partido de la Premier League con el Arsenal perdiendo 0-4 en el medio tiempo. Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal | Theo Walcott 1′ Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal | Johan Djourou 3′ Newcastle United 0-3 Arsenal | Robin van Persie 10′ Newcastle United 0-4 Arsenal | Robin van Persie 26′ Newcastle United 1-4 Arsenal | Joey Barton 68′ (pen) Newcastle United 2-4 Arsenal | Leon Best 75′ Newcastle United 3-4 Arsenal | Joey Barton 83′ (pen) Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal | Cheick Tioté 87′ Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube del Newcastle United: Sigue al Newcastle United en TikTok: Sigue al Newcastle United en Instagram: Sigue al Newcastle United en Twitter: Dale me gusta al Newcastle United en Facebook: Sitio web del Newcastle United: Entradas del Newcastle United: Mercancía del Newcastle United: Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube del Arsenal: Siga al Arsenal en TikTok: Siga al Arsenal en Instagram: Siga al Arsenal en Twitter: Me gusta el Arsenal en Facebook: Sitio web del Arsenal: Entradas del Arsenal: Mercancía del Arsenal: Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube de la Premier League: Sitio web de la Premier League: Siga la Premier League en Instagram: siga la Premier League en Twitter: haga clic en Me gusta en la Premier League en Facebook: juegue a la Fantasy Premier League: para licenciar imágenes de partidos de la Premier League: #PremierLeague #Football #Soccer #NewcastleUnited #Newcastle #Arsenal #GreatestComebacks Su seguridad en línea Visite el sitio web de Child Exploitation and Online Protection para obtener apoyo confidencial si ha sucedido algo en línea que lo ha hecho sentir inseguro, si está preocupado por otra persona o para denunciar abusos en línea. (Debe comunicarse con la policía llamando al 999 si usted o cualquier otra persona se encuentra en algún tipo de peligro. Visite el sitio web Thinkuknow de CEOP para obtener consejos y orientación sobre cómo navegar de manera segura y mantenerse seguro en línea, por ejemplo, al usar teléfonos móviles, blogs, redes sociales, chatear, juegos en línea y envío de correos electrónicos. (También puede visitar la página de protección de la Premier League para obtener más información. (



comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.