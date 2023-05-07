¡Uno de los MEJORES regresos! | Newcastle-Arsenal 4-4 | Liga Premier

¡Uno de los MEJORES regresos! Newcastle United empató 4-4 en un partido de la Premier League con el Arsenal perdiendo 0-4 en el medio tiempo. Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal | Theo Walcott 1′ Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal | Johan Djourou 3′ Newcastle United 0-3 Arsenal | Robin van Persie 10′ Newcastle United 0-4 Arsenal | Robin van Persie 26′ Newcastle United 1-4 Arsenal | Joey Barton 68′ (pen) Newcastle United 2-4 Arsenal | Leon Best 75′ Newcastle United 3-4 Arsenal | Joey Barton 83′ (pen) Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal | Cheick Tioté 87′ Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube del Newcastle United: Sigue al Newcastle United en TikTok: Sigue al Newcastle United en Instagram: Sigue al Newcastle United en Twitter: Dale me gusta al Newcastle United en Facebook: Sitio web del Newcastle United: Entradas del Newcastle United: Mercancía del Newcastle United: Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube del Arsenal: Siga al Arsenal en TikTok: Siga al Arsenal en Instagram: Siga al Arsenal en Twitter: Me gusta el Arsenal en Facebook: Sitio web del Arsenal: Entradas del Arsenal: Mercancía del Arsenal: Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube de la Premier League: Sitio web de la Premier League: Siga la Premier League en Instagram: siga la Premier League en Twitter: haga clic en Me gusta en la Premier League en Facebook: juegue a la Fantasy Premier League: para licenciar imágenes de partidos de la Premier League: #PremierLeague #Football #Soccer #NewcastleUnited #Newcastle #Arsenal #GreatestComebacks Su seguridad en línea Visite el sitio web de Child Exploitation and Online Protection para obtener apoyo confidencial si ha sucedido algo en línea que lo ha hecho sentir inseguro, si está preocupado por otra persona o para denunciar abusos en línea. (Debe comunicarse con la policía llamando al 999 si usted o cualquier otra persona se encuentra en algún tipo de peligro. Visite el sitio web Thinkuknow de CEOP para obtener consejos y orientación sobre cómo navegar de manera segura y mantenerse seguro en línea, por ejemplo, al usar teléfonos móviles, blogs, redes sociales, chatear, juegos en línea y envío de correos electrónicos. (También puede visitar la página de protección de la Premier League para obtener más información. (
Tiote was Kante before Kante
How that hit from Nolan to Szczesny was not a red card is still beyond me
RIP Tiote 🙏 🕊️ ◼️◻️◼️◻️
This Arsenal side should have won the premier league. The attacking flair was better than the current one.
The cross from Sagna and Van Persie header were🔥🔥
2 soft penalties
Only arsenal could throw away a 4-0 lead to end up at a draw.
Good job Newcastle for not giving up and clawing your way back
wow those penalties 🤭
2 penalties and a red card wouldn't call it the greatest comeback let's save that for Istanbul and City vs QPR and Villa.
With the little help of the referee
nvm the ref ruined this whole game. those pens are a joke.
R.I.P Chieck Tiote♥️♥️. Absolute top bins
This comeback still hurts, why you gotta do me dirty like this?
Rip tiote but what a strike. Premier League are low-key taking the mick out of Arsenal showing clips of them bottling
The refereeing was shambolic!
May Allah have mercy on our dear brother Cheick Tiote and grant him the highest level Paradise (Janatul Al Firdows),
Aameen
diaby ruined this whole game lol
I didn't know it was a Manchester Derby until full time result 😳
Imagine if aftv was around at this time
🤢🤢🤮 The referee was like 2023 referees with VAR🤦♀️🤢🤢🤮
1 red card and two penalties lol sorry, that is not a great comeback
🤔 I thought a comback means a win not a tie‼️
The 2010’s Wenger era summed up
A comeback that was helped by the ref a lot. Two soft penalties, a red card that could've been two yellows to Barton and Diaby for the reaction and a serious tackle that led to a reaction.
Ed Sheeran at 5:56?
Man I remember this match like it was last year
The referee played his part too
Shocking refereeing!
Arsenal have been bottling it for years!
Another day, another game Arsenal cheated by the refs
crazy. 2nd penalty def shouldn't have been one tho
6:37 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
The match is a pain
Too much set pieces to help Newcastle.
So it is a P.K comeback
But I hail the goal from Tiote that was incredible
R.I.P man
Why has it got city and United’s emblems at the end?
We should have won it. Nolan blew it.
Cheick Tiote ❤
Rip tiote 🖤🤍
Note how many fans were still in the ground to celebrate the comeback.
why play the end at the start? dont need to watch now
He's making Walcott whiff his bottom there 1:47
Bottlers FC, bottling the title this season.
Harper’s elbow drop 😆🤣😂
I remember watching this game with my dad. After Newcastle’s second goal I knew they would score two more. I couldn’t believe my eyes when that happened.
Yhhh great comeback, buh that second penalty i mean come on what was that for that was shameful, am sure the referee watching it back tday would be like did i really gv a pen fr this, awful.