Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 2 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

murphy w słupek ahahahah noob
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…
…I Was Pals With Rick Breeze From Arsenal America Back In The Day Boys And Germs…
…I Married Sara-Jayne And Divorced Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009…She Has Buggered Off To Sunderland Or Durham After She Got Her English Citizenship…
Done Up Like A Fucking Kipper Boys And Germs…
Horrible referee.. lost control of the game in the 1st half
Pure luck for Arsenal, Newcastle deserves a win or atleast a draw.
Amazing Arsenal .
Damned lucky Arsenal
A humble message to all Newcastle fans. Stop being pussies just suddenly. We don't know you that way. We have ways known a respectful Toon fanbase. Let not a few oil millions make you arrogant. Most of you are crying all over the socials about Arsenal wasting time. Get this, at the Emirates when we played Newcastle, there was a record lowest 54 minutes of actual pitch action because of your nasty tactics , at St. James Park, there was 59 minutes because Arsenal wasted time and played nasty the same way you man played against us at the Emirates and celebrated the result. The worst thing was that you were wasting time while the game was still at 0-0. We wasted time to preserve our lead. How many times did that crybaby from Brazil kick our players and got away with it? You thought Arsenal can't put in the nasty bad boy side?? Hold that
They replayed Murphy hitting the post but not Odegaard beauty 😂
Karma for the dirty Schar elbow and other dirty sneeky fouls. Scores own goal 😂😂😂😂😂
Arsenal looked lucky with the win, but I think you didn't play all the highlights, there were loads more good chances for both sides. The Arse deserved the win.
Ramsdale did it for Arsenal.
After United stumbled, we still have plenty of chances to qualify for the champions. Let's go black and white. We will qualify for a Newcastle fan ten years ago from Algeria.
Feels good to watch Arsenal's victory on this page 😂😂😂
Newcastle, the problem is not the players ,but coache formation and tactical must improve
I was so frustrated when these met at emirates , Newcastle players lying down every time and wasting time …yesterday it was so satisfying to watch them complaining for the same 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣..I wish we had done more time wasting ..but I have to admit , Newcastle are playing well this season ..but I don’t want you guys to qualify for champions league , you ruined our chance last year ..let’s hope you come in fifth
Newcastle the better side,but Arsenal Converted their few chances to clinch the victory, the race is still on
small club
#Newcastle Are Most Dirty Player in Premier League#
Arsenal extremely lucky.
Newcastle United, Manchester United!! If you lose 2 games in a row From then on, it's a war. Perhaps you will be anxious about Tottenham and will continue to lose games in the end. Did you see Son, the top scorer last year? ❤
What a lovely game. We were all lucky to have won the match to be frankly speaking. Newcastle were pressing us all thru. We just had to utilize our chances and that was all. The league is still opened for us. We play till the very end.
newcastle nice
yo editor don't cut the celebrations 🤣🤣
At home😅😅😅
Wow!Newcastle unitid,be kind to Arsenal,,,,
Thank you, Arsenal. YNWA
pity we lost but cant blame the team for getting put under pressure by Arsenal
Ramsdale highlights!
Revenge is sweet
Newcastle team boxing🖕🏻
We had our chances, it’s one of those days where things just doesn’t go your way.
Gg newcastle. Arsenal played you at your own game today, but this stadium isn't an easy place to go and has an incredible atmosphere. Now focus on getting your top 4 and stop crying over this game which is gone and move on to win the next games.
Sometimes all you need is dumb luck. Newcastle united was clearly the better team today.
shows the newcastle shots twice but can't bother to show the goal twice
Saka needs to do basics…nowdays he is very selfish…needs to pass the ball on regular basis….this the first nd final thing he must do in every game…he will overcome for sure
Karma strike back for what you did to Arsenal last season… now enjoy fighting for top four 😜😜😜😜
We outsmart the Castle on all sides…well Saint and Isak were quite a threat in the last few minutes but we showed them we can defend too.
Ur media is bad, so ur team media must be modern.
They were better, for real, can't blame my team
What a season we've had so far. In defeat, we shall grow stronger. Eddie's black and white army March's on
Congratulations NUFC lasses – you DEFINITELY deserve that promotion! 🏆🖤🤍
Isak being taken out as he heads the ball should be a foul