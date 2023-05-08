Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Lol vele y’all don’t show a replay of the opposition goal 😂😂😅
The way you only showed the odegaard goal once😂😢… pathetic
Newcastle knew they can't beat Arsenal on technicality so they chose Physicality. Guess what? they failed in both. Miserably.
We had a whole 10min of Highlight to watch and non showed a reply for the goals scored. This is scandalous and unfair.
We'll Have 2 Do It The Hard Way Boys And Germs…
…Howay Newcastle United…
…God Save The King…Blah Blah Blah…
Easy win
Oh yes he moved the hand 👍👍👍👍
Your edits are selfish 😂
3:50 : "That is scandalous decision" … It hit his thigh bruh do you need glasses ?
Not a penalty? VAR🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
I’ll never respect Newcastle’s success because of how they run as a club now, what’s good to say is that they play good football. Parts of the team are coached and some parts bought. I think football has always been this way (no morals at all) and it should be illegal for the way Newcastle as a team are funded.
They play good football and they are an asset to the league. It’s just troubling how issues are ignored for success.
no replay of the Arsenal goals 😅
We were unlucky at times, terrible defensively for once this season and our finishing appalling. But we go again.
Allen Shearer unfortunately is understandably upset at the loss. But he has to be honest with himself, and the commentator's remarks saying it was 'scandalous' is horrid commentating, cause that was clearly not a handball at all… Kiwior's hand did not even make contact, he blocked the ball with his thigh and tucked his arm away before in the nick of time.
I am a mad Arsenal supporter but .after watching the game highlights you up there must be asking yourselves.
How many black cats crossed the team's path and how many mirrors did your boys break. The scoreline does not truly reflect the game. Newcastle yes is a damn good team but so unlucky which is good for us. Be happy if you finish 4th or 3rd.
p.s Love the movie Goal. You are my second team having grown up in the other Newcastle.
Scandulous??? Srsly?😅😅
Mampuuussss
نيوكسل نقصهم الحظ فقط
Bruno looked like Longstaff playing Bruce Ball.. horrible game from him
So many chances wasted from both sides. You can see that those players are tired at the end of the season.
Good highlights apart from not having replay of the goals and no Martinelli hitting the crossbar. Would have been good to have more of the feisty stuff as well.
Scandalous hahahaha you blind mate
how wasnt that a pen