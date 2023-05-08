Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



24 comentarios en “Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  3. Vaibhav Pate

    Newcastle knew they can't beat Arsenal on technicality so they chose Physicality. Guess what? they failed in both. Miserably.

  4. Etemowei Aguamah

    We had a whole 10min of Highlight to watch and non showed a reply for the goals scored. This is scandalous and unfair.

  5. Ian Eckert

    We'll Have 2 Do It The Hard Way Boys And Germs…

    …Howay Newcastle United…

    …God Save The King…Blah Blah Blah…

  11. The Künstlaa * inn

    I’ll never respect Newcastle’s success because of how they run as a club now, what’s good to say is that they play good football. Parts of the team are coached and some parts bought. I think football has always been this way (no morals at all) and it should be illegal for the way Newcastle as a team are funded.

    They play good football and they are an asset to the league. It’s just troubling how issues are ignored for success.

  13. Paul Tully

    We were unlucky at times, terrible defensively for once this season and our finishing appalling. But we go again.

  14. SOUL STALGIA RECORDS

    Allen Shearer unfortunately is understandably upset at the loss. But he has to be honest with himself, and the commentator's remarks saying it was 'scandalous' is horrid commentating, cause that was clearly not a handball at all… Kiwior's hand did not even make contact, he blocked the ball with his thigh and tucked his arm away before in the nick of time.

  15. Keshav Baniya Official

  16. Vyn maddalena

    I am a mad Arsenal supporter but .after watching the game highlights you up there must be asking yourselves.
    How many black cats crossed the team's path and how many mirrors did your boys break. The scoreline does not truly reflect the game. Newcastle yes is a damn good team but so unlucky which is good for us. Be happy if you finish 4th or 3rd.
    p.s Love the movie Goal. You are my second team having grown up in the other Newcastle.

  21. Labret

    So many chances wasted from both sides. You can see that those players are tired at the end of the season.

  22. Winternez

    Good highlights apart from not having replay of the goals and no Martinelli hitting the crossbar. Would have been good to have more of the feisty stuff as well.

