DESTACADOS | Newcastle United-Arsenal (0-2) | Odegaard, Schar (OG)

Martin Odegaard continuó con su excelente forma goleadora cuando anotó por tercera vez esta semana para ayudarnos a lograr una victoria vital en el Newcastle United. El noruego disparó desde 25 metros para darnos la ventaja en el minuto 14, y en el segundo tiempo una buena jugada de Gabriel Martinelli obligó a Fabian Schar a anotar en propia puerta para darnos un respiro. Ambos equipos sacudirían la madera durante una competencia de extremo a extremo, que terminó con nosotros reclamando tres puntos de uno de los lugares más difíciles de la división para obtener un resultado esta temporada, y retrocediendo a una distancia cercana al Manchester City en la parte superior de la división. #arsenal Disfruta de los momentos destacados de los partidos, los entrenamientos y el detrás de escena para acercarte a jugadores como Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White y más. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube del Arsenal: Síguenos en Facebook: Síguenos en Twitter: Síguenos en Instagram: Síguenos en TikTok: Este es el canal oficial de YouTube del Arsenal Football Club. Para ver más partidos, resúmenes y videos de entrenamiento, asegúrese de convertirse en miembro digital y registrarse en Arsenal Player. Es GRATIS y es el hogar del juego: Arsenal Football Club se formó en 1886 y acumuló 13 títulos de liga, 14 copas FA. Algunos de sus mejores jugadores incluyen: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin y Charlie George.
MURPHY WAS SO ROUGH IN THAT ATTACK, SOME ONE'S BALLS DROPPED TO THE GROUND 😂😂😂😂😂
Really proud of the boys, they were brilliant – but these commentators, I expected a little more energy – aren’t they arsenal fans?? It was like they were watching a relaxing round of golf 😂
What a game. But newcastle should gotten alot more cards. A few of them played very ugly
Top of the league for most of the season n end up trophyless..
I am waiting for bench cam please 🙏
no we just need man city to choke
Carry on Gunners ❤
Man City champion!!!!
Arsenal were lucky
What a game from and by Arsenal
Come on!! I see u pull up tropy
Still arsenal can't win the title despite beating NUFC
Granit Xhaka is the boss of this team , tears , sweat and blood were left on that pitch
So many crossbar hits…..
Man city 🏆
yess!Lets go..It is not over!!!!
Well done Arsenal
Fantastic from Arsenal,, what a goal saving challenge from Granit, Pick the bones out of that one,,, Respect….. COYG.
COYG 🔴⚪️
That was really a big deal of favour. But Man City has won the EPL already
Come on the Gunners for 🏆
Still man city is the winner 😂😂😂 what a pain 😂😂celebrating the win 🤣🤣
If Arsenal finish in second place,it's not a bad thing.We are back.
Put some respect on martinelli😢😢
the pole was a paid player in this match
🟥MARVEL🏆 ARSENAL ⬜
Ramsdel is the best goal keeper❤
He is playing so well recently and he deserves to start next match. I hope he stays with us next season.
Варатар Нюкасел Юнайтед мужик сколько сефф
This highlights are too shallow…we need extended highlights
we need bench cam