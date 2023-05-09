‘¡Fue frustrante porque queríamos el balón EN JUEGO!’ | Eddie Howe | Newcastle 0-2Arsenal

Rueda de prensa con el técnico del Newcastle, Eddie Howe, tras la derrota de su equipo por 2-0 ante el Arsenal en la Premier League. El resultado deja a su equipo tercero en la liga. ¡Suscríbete, dale me gusta al video y comparte donde puedas! ¡Ayuda a apoyar el canal desde solo £ 0.99 al mes! ¡Obtenga insignias especiales de fidelidad junto a su nombre en los comentarios y en el chat en vivo! ¡También obtendrás emojis de la insignia del equipo de tu equipo favorito para usar en el chat en vivo y los estrenos! Haga clic en ‘Unirse’ debajo del video para obtener más información o visite = **NO copie ni vuelva a cargar ninguna parte de este video en ningún lugar, de lo contrario, se realizarán acciones de derechos de autor. No tienes mi permiso para usar este video** Para asegurarte de no perderte ninguno de mis videos en este y mis otros canales, por favor: ¡Suscríbete aquí!: Twitter: TikTok: Instagram: Facebook: Para consultas comerciales, patrocinios, y anuncios, comuníquese con beanymansportsmarketing@gmail.com #newcastle #nufc #eddiehowe Conferencia de prensa de Eddie Howe hoy Cronología cortesía de Warrior J93 0:00 Introducción 0:26 Veredicto de la actuación de Eddie Howe 1:26 Eddie Howe sobre la pérdida de tiempo 1:58 Eddie Howe sobre ser medido 2:51 Eddie Howe sobre Arsenal 3:34 Temporada de Newcastle 4:17 Eddie Howe sobre incidente de penalización 5:15 Title Race 5:39 «No dudo de la calidad» 6:23 Eddie Howe sobre pérdida de tiempo 7:03 Ausencia de Sean Longstaff 8:00 Lesión de Sean Longstaff 8:31 Regreso de Saint Maximin 8:49 Incidente de penalización 9:25 Actuación de Isak 10:07 Interrupción 10:24 Outro | ¡Por favor, dale me gusta al video y suscríbete!
0:00 Intro
0:26 Eddie Howe Verdict of the Performance
1:26 Eddie Howe on time wasting
1:58 Eddie Howe on being measured
2:51 Eddie Howe on Arsenal
3:34 Newcastle season
4:17 Eddie Howe on penalty incident
5:15 Title Race
5:39 “I don’t doubt the quality”
6:23 Eddie Howe on time wasting
7:03 Sean Longstaff absent
8:00 Sean Longstaff Injury
8:31 Saint Maximin Comeback
8:49 Penalty incident
9:25 Isak Performance
10:07 Disruption
Outro
I think we made an error playing isak and Wilson. King Kev made a major change close to the end of the season. still max effort lads xx
An historic season is still in our hands – way ahead of expectations. The worrying thing is that next year there will be so many very very competitive sides in the premier, the usuals plus Villa, Brighton and one or two re born teams. We are'nt yet at the FFP level to quickly build up a squad of high enough quality to compete all season for me. Still – medium term money will talk.
Var and the FA, I’ve said it for a long time they have it in for the Toon, they don’t like being stood up too and that’s what the Toon fans did over the takeover, too often some of the refs have made obviously wrong decisions, nothing changes. Time for an overhaul of the whole FA Var relationship. Even if it’s just to have honest decisions.
I refer eddie back to when they p;ayed Arsenal at home, the parking the bus and time wasting. He needs to STFU
Disgusting.
He Needs to take a look at how they played at the Emirates,that was a lesson in timewasting
This was on Howie yesterday he had all the right players but not in the right order mind boggles, he can’t be doing this in UCL we will be a laughing stock !
It is comical to hear him moaning about time wasting. Newcastle is one of the worst teams in the league for it.
I believe Eddie Howe is rather disappointed, not because of the result, but rather because of something else no one will never know about, but him 😅. Who knows? this could have been a reward he was promised to be had, if he had won the tie. But, well done Newcastle. By the way, I had hoped you had won it, but you played very well. Let us go again.
BIG NUFC FAN, Now if someone came up to me a couple of seasons ago wen we were in 19 place and said we would finish in top 3 or 4 I would have laughed my head off. Eddie has done a great job since coming in, not just with the team we had but with the spending and not over spending on the new lads coming in. HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍
You lot came into this game trying to be overly physical and ‘bully’ us on and off the ball, if you wana play that game we can take advantage of that and break play constantly. Had you had some class about you we may have had a game but you came with braun and we came with brain 🙂 not gona lie i really like newcastle and i rate your team so highly, i just think its unfair to bitch about us breaking play when you came to physically break us and failed.
Hahahahahahaha
I can’t believe he’s sayin that . I always knew he was just a P.E teacher. The cheek to say we wanted to play !
Nah bro, your team were over the line aggressive most of the game. How there wasn’t a boat load of yellows & Bruno wasn’t sent off at some point was a joke.
Haha stop kicking like butchers then you wont have stops in games 😂 also all Newcastle fans need glasses i think if they think it was hand ball
Well, I’m a Newcastle fan and I think he who lives by the game management, dies by the game management! But being serious, the game was very finely balanced with the difference not being our shipping of the goals but our unusually misfiring midfield (Longstaff absence?) and passing quality. Our respective defences and attacks seemed inseparable, standfast the conversion of the chances, I personally think the opportunity to win the game for Newcastle was lost in the midfield. Without winning the midfield battle, the best we could have hoped for was a draw.
Need to keep Maxi fit for the rest of the season, going to be tough and teams will play like that to get the points. Every point matters. Need more composure going forward. Been a great season overall.
when it's the toon it's time wasting, when other teams it's game management…
As an Arsenal fan I have a lot of respect for the way that Newcastle have gone about their business both on & off the pitch & they have a fantastic fan base…… BUT the saltiness over the way we played yesterday is incredible….. have you forgotten that you employed the EXACT same tactics @ the Emirates from about 5 minutes in & got away with definitely 1 & possibly 2 pens….. come on lads don't be hypocrites!!
Well done to Arsenal & their game plan. We used the same time wasting tactics at their place & Arsenal fans critised us for it. Maybe they change their tune since they adopted same tactic & got the win. To not do so would be very hypocritical
I think nufc deserve more …the result did not reflect it at all
Go buy Neymar , lets see how he rolls on the grass 😅