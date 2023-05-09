¿QUIÉN BAJARÁ? ⬇️🥴 ¡Simon Jordan cree que Leicester City y Leeds United están en GRANDES PROBLEMAS! 😫

¿Quién descenderá de la Premier League? ¡Jim White y Simon Jordan de talkSPORT dan su opinión! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #leicestercity #leedsunited #evertonfc #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Fair play to him. He's only changed his mind eight times in the past six weeks!!
Here's your bottom three when season ends.
18th Leicester City
19th Everton
20th Southampton already gone
Where is Simon's public outcry from the blue noses booing national anthem yesterday?
Didn't mention it ok then so why cried about it yesterday when Liverpool fans done it.
Double Standards
37 points will do it. Forest, Leicester and Soton down. I think the toon will slip up against Leeds unfortunately
First time Everton have scored 3 first half goals since 2018 🤣🤣🤣 Absolute shite club…
Love him or hate him, 9 times out of ten, Simon Jordan is right on the mark.
I’m a big Leeds fan.. but am afraid we’re down…
Chelsea are sooo good,always will be.
Spot on again Simon. COYB
This is so boring and typical of pundits, they pick the team that’s currently in the relegation zone to go down 😂 how original
I reckon leciester and Everton will go down. Leeds will barely stay up but due to 2 points. Everton away record is shocking 1 win in 15 games ?
I wanted West Ham to get relegated!
They all change their minds each week on who is going down, no point them doing it.
Such is the business element now in the premiership it seems unthinkable to boards that their club will go down but whether we like it or not as supporters 3 clubs will go down each season. So by definition at this point in the season 3 clubs will always be in jeopardy.
Forest or Everton, Leicester are going with Southampton. Just feel Leeds will somehow scrape it with a crazy result or two.
It’s a disgrace that these teams suddenly start to make an effort and play properly only when threatened with relegation…..disgusting conmen
Alex crook is a helmet
Simon has some good points but he will try and fit a cliche into every other sentence he utters – even when there's no need.
'Necessity is the mother of invention' – absolutely no need for that to be said but you could tell he was lining his latest cliche up 🤣
Cant disagree, Im Leeds and have been feeling safe then feeling we're down on different occasions. All things being equal, you would expect us 2 to drop, but who thought Everton would beat Brighton? Can Leeds beat Newcastle? No, of course not. Could Everton beat Brighton away? No, course not 🤷
Forest 34, Everton 33 or 35.
Leeds and Leicester 31pts
Work through it logically: West Ham are deffo safe now, Southampton are relegated already or as good as, so it's between Forrest, Everton, Leicester & Leeds for the final 2 spots, 2 of them have to survive & 2 of them have to go down. Forrest still have Chelsea, Arsenal & Palace still left to play. Everton still have to play Man City, Wolves & Bournemouth. Leicester have Liverpool, Newcastle & West Ham left. Finally Leeds have Newcastle, West Ham & Spurs. Forrest could realistically get a point or a win in their next game against Chelsea to secure safety given how poor they've been this season, but on 33 points they can afford to loose to both Chelsea & Arsenal as long as they beat Palace in their final game that may very well be enough to keep them up. Everton won't beat Man City, there is no conceivable universe where Man City don't beat Everton, so if they don't win against Wolves or they only get a point it will make that final game against Bournemouth very nervy for them because I feel like they loose to Bournemouth in current form, 33 points may not be enough, so therefore this 5-1 result against Brighton could be a red herring. While Leicester most likely loose to Liverpool, if they're desperate enough for points they could get a draw at Newcastle, who only need 7 points from their last 4 games to secure top 4 & their job might already be as good as wrapped up by that point. So if all they have to do is beat West Ham, who won't have anything to play for, on the final day of the season in order to secure safety I feel like they'll look at that & believe it's possible. Leeds are a bit harder to predict, because while they will most likely loose to Newcastle, I'm sure big Sam fancies his chances at beating West Ham & getting a point against Spurs, which again could be enough to keep them up just as it could be for Leicester, however their fixtures are harder than the others & Spurs will still be big favourites in that game, so there's a chance for Leeds but they are fighting an uphill battle against teams who have kinder fixtures. Ultimately though I believe Forrest & Leicester will just about have enough to survive, Everton's win against Brighton was a red herring & they'll fall off a cliff in these last 3 games, likewise I feel like Leeds just don't quite have enough, they'll narrowly miss out on survival as well.
Leeds ain't going down..Leeds will beat Newcastle, City will beat Everton and Liverpool will beat Leicester. Leeds will be ok.
leeds and leicester has to follow southampton.
burnley and sheffield will come with sunderland i hope and wish.
we need the derby between newcastle and sunderland.
leeds is dead.
leicester is completely dead.
Roll the Dyche back
Considering I've accepted we are already down. I'm loving how close this relegation battle is, it'll go down to the last game week and possible goal difference 😂
What’s the point of Everton though!? Fight for their lives to stay up by a point just to fight for their lives all over again next season 😂 what a waste of time and a league place
the value of a solid goalie down the bottom. meslier had massive potential 2/3 years ago, he has developed losing habits and has completely lost his form and been letting easy goals all season. as a young goalie, being in a struggling team will ruin your career. he needs to get out of there.
What about the huge losses that everton have sustained? Ffp??!! No punishment?
Can't disagree. As a Leeds fan, the game that relegated us was the Palace game, one which we were playing our best football of the season in. Then we scored and it went downhill from there…
Everton were excellent and they rode out everything Brighton threw at them. If Everton had been half as clinical as they were against Brighton in 50% of their games, they'd be nowhere near the bottom.
We need to sign another striker with the same attributes as DCL
I think Nottingham forest, Southampton, and May be Leeds. To go down .
Simon changing his opinion based off every game to look more intelligent 💀
As far as Forest having Chelsea next; they may well lose but I would suggest that they have just beaten the second worst team in the league and next are playing THE WORST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE?!
I only saw the highlights of Bournemouth Vs Chelsea but from that viewing and what I have read Chelsea were certainly no better than Bournemouth and have lost all five previous games under Lampard.
I personally think that Chelsea at the Bridge is the easiest game Forest have got left this season and the following fixture against Arsenal is the one where it’s difficult to foresee a favourable result.
If Forest go into the last game of the season needing a result away against Palace I would have taken that before the start of the season but am currently hopefully that Forest will be all but safe come the home game against Arsenal.
Brighton are obviously in a false league position . Next season will test Brighton .
100% next week if somehow leeds and leicester move out of relegation next week Simon will be all like "oh we always knew it was forest and everton going down". Love Simon, but he's been so inconsistant when it come to the bottom three
Southampton gone. Forest will also go. They will finish on 33 and that won't be enough. Everton will be clear and at least one of Leeds or Leicester will match Forest's total.
Well lets hope he's right! As a Forest fan I'm worried about our goal difference but at least we have a chance after last nights win.
I think Leicester have to get atleast a point against Liverpool otherwise it’s over
These clowns change their minds every weekend.
Everton and Forest have shown they can pick up points when it matters. Not looking good for Leicester and Leeds
Leeds were hoping all the teams below them would all fail for the rest of the season well that’s not the case now is it you bottle jobs
City will beat Everton and the Everton will draw with wolves and then Everton will stay up with a tough win over Bournemouth.
On recent form you wouldn't bet against Everton & Forest picking up points, but if Leicester & Leeds lose 3 from 3, would anyone be surprised ? Leeds fans are trying to be positive (rightly so) but they are bang in trouble.
We have missed calvert lewin all season and Mina is our best centre half by a mile.
Good show!
Leicester are cooked, very hard to see them beating either Liverpool or Newcastle
Everton forest lose and leeds Leicester win this weekend and it all changes again . This is far from over