ACCEDE A TODAS LAS ÁREAS | Newcastle United-Arsenal (0-2) | ¡Más ángulos, imágenes inéditas y más!

#ad Echa un vistazo a nuevos ángulos e imágenes inéditas de nuestra victoria sobre el Newcastle United en la Premier League. #arsenal Disfruta de los momentos destacados de los partidos, los entrenamientos y el detrás de escena para acercarte a jugadores como Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White y más. Suscríbete al canal oficial de YouTube del Arsenal: Síguenos en Facebook: Síguenos en Twitter: Síguenos en Instagram: Síguenos en TikTok: Este es el canal oficial de YouTube del Arsenal Football Club. Para ver más partidos, resúmenes y videos de entrenamiento, asegúrese de convertirse en miembro digital y registrarse en Arsenal Player. Es GRATIS y es el hogar del juego: Arsenal Football Club se formó en 1886 y acumuló 13 títulos de liga, 14 copas FA. Algunos de sus mejores jugadores incluyen: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin y Charlie George.
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
I love this team♥️♥️♥️♥️
Arsenal's spirit currently is something else!
05:51 @LeeJudges showing that gunner passion!
I want us to lift the EPL! WE DESERVE IT!! ❤
Absolutely love behind the scenes stuff!!!
Lee Judges was there 😂
❤🤍
Why’d you put the clip of Zinny getting sent 😭😭😭
Odegaard would get the second goals in the match if Newcastle didn't block martinelli' s assist.
❤
These are the two teams Rice has to choose between. How can Arsenal justify giving Rice three times the salary of Odegaard? I can't see it helping the unity on display here.
We love Tiernery
We've made it …..CLEAN sheet !!!
Congrats to Gabriel and Kiwior both of you are so strong now
lol all that money money and they play like burnley from 10 years ago
Keep quiet newcastle fans! Hahaha
City cant buy the class
The attitude to win trophy belongs to Arsenal ❤
It ain't over till it's over. Let's keep winning the remaining games and hope Man City drops some points in the end. I'm glad we were able to shut the pieholes of Newcastle players and fans first of all and as long as we continue to win, there will be an opportunity to us at some point soon. Let's hope Man City to lose or draw against Everton, Chelsea, Brighton, and Brentford.
Benchcam pls
my heart really superb broken, if we couldn't win the tittle 😢
try and use Holding in other post right back or defensive midfielder , i think he comes forward very often and he can score goal and send long assist it's better someone be behind him and he don't be last defender just his speed matter if he can be faster and be more accurate in tackling and knowing how to block shot sometimes forward shot from behind you when you run to side sometimes you should go forward and tackle to block shot most important thing no rushing be steady understand the side don't scare hide hands you should not raise your foot and turn if you don't find out the shot probably he want to shot to you you should stand tall and just leave it or jump like freekick wall
wait where's xhaka block
Lee Judges @5:30
Lee Judges at 5:50 ! 😆
Ĺoving the half an half training kit; wonder half much buying that wud set me back.
COYG Go Go Go!! can see all team members really concentrate on this game even under big pressure !
I WILL CRY MY HEART OUT WHEN WE WIN THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Do people really wait by the bus to boo the away team before the game? That's genuinely kinda pathetic
Mate the put so much water on the grass so all the Arsenal players slip over
Kiwior 😍
5:52 spotted Lee Judges
All i want is Arsenal to win 3 titles in a row. That is all.
Newcastle fan Siuuuuuing Arteta. They respect him🤫
Arsenal need to spend for the best squad depth. Don’t take time to buy the right players. Next season we gonna win the league and UCL. Make sure the best player will join us