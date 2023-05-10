James Maddison pasa la PRUEBA DE CARÁCTER IMPORTANTE cuando regresa el INTERÉS del Newcastle United



Andrew Musgrove y Aaron Stokes discuten el potencial de una mudanza de verano a Newcastle Untied para James Maddison. *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉

  2. David Knight

    Maddison can play CM but will have license to go forwards, Bruno will sit in the middle with a CDM behind him so that would be our midfield 3 as I see it

  3. David Knight

    I wish we didn't have to play 2 teams fighting for their prem lives in the next few games

    And Maddison should be our top target he's class and does work hard

