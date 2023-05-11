Carrera entre los 4 primeros de la Premier League: ¿quién se clasificará para la Champions League?

► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: Michael Bridge echa un vistazo a los equipos que compiten por clasificarse para la Liga de Campeones de la próxima temporada. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #PremierLeague ► Para conocer los últimos desarrollos de esta historia: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket : ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:
If you look at the fixtures Liverpool have left i think they are all pretty secure wins and i think even with the game in hand Man U have i feel we are more likely to take that 4th spot
I can't believe how Liverpool can comeback last minute 😅 this Liverpool worst season miracle happens again imagine Liverpool finish 3 😅
As a Manchester United fan I am a little concerned, our squad is thin and exhausted we are not playing well or scoring goals We need 8 out the door and 10 in but that won't happen
United gave up the season after they won the micky mouse cup
Financial Magician and Bottlers league
If we do sneak 4th at the end then wow what an amazing season it will end up as at one point few weeks back we were 1point ahead of Chelsea
Newcastle will mess it up. Liverpool 4th
If liverpool win there games and united draw 2 then liverpool will get top 4. United look tired and lathargic. Chelsea and bournemouth could be those draws
new castle united will lose to leeds draw with brighton and lose to Chelsea and Leicester
newcastle will miss out on top 4
1 Man city
2 Arsenal
3 Newcastle utd
4 Liverpool
Being a Chelsea fan love how we can still determine the top four and the league lmao… we are premier league 😂😂😂😂
Im not even a Liverpool fan but id have them to finish in the top 4 over Man Utd.
Liverpool
Utd are safe with 3 home games. I think Newcastle have harder run in. All 4 matches potential banana skins. I think they’ll need to win at Chelsea to secure 4th place. I’ve got a feeling they’ll miss out to Liverpool.
United are bigger bottlers than Arsenal. I can see them drawing the next few games.
Arsenal don't deserve sh*t and won't win anything😅
Liverpool will take the spot, top 4
Leeds is massive Saturday, hopefully no early kick off surprises😬
Liverpool will top Manchester united
Liverpool are like a turd that won't flush!!
So funny that Arsenal like always isn’t in the conversation for top-4..😅
That goal difference may actually be the decider there.
I will be there if Erik ten Hag bottles top 4 like he has bottled everything outside the farmers league
Stop keep looking back at the camera, it's off putting. I can hear you posers fine. Who's telling you to do that reporting style?
Easy, City & Arsenal, followed by Newcastle and Manchester United.
I think Klopp would be amongst the first to agree that Liverpool haven't really done enough to deserve a UCL place finish on this occasion, don't really think Spurs warrant a place either.
As far as Chelsea are concerned, well first and foremost you need to finish in the top half of the table to have any real chance of featuring in European football the following season and they are currently looking in the worst state I have saw the Stamford Bridge club for many years.
Think we've left it too late tbh utd have games left against sides probably on the beach..
Newcastle get a draw at Leeds, then win both home games equals job done.
Liverpool will drop points somewhere. Everyone assumes they are going to win 9 in a row? Both Man U and Newcastle have been on run like this this season and something unexpected always happens. If they were battering teams I wouldn’t think this but there last 5 wins were by 1 goal.
If Liverpool win their games they'll steal 4th.