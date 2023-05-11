EN VIVO: CONFERENCIA DE PRENSA DE SAM ALLARDYCE | LEEDS UNITED v NEWCASTLE UNITED | LIGA PRIMERA

Vea la conferencia de prensa previa al partido de Sam Allardyce en vivo antes del partido de la Premier League de Leeds United contra Newcastle United en Elland Road. #LUFC #LeedsUnited #Football Si pensaste que este video era no olvides suscribirte y presionar el botón Me gusta! Además, si desea recibir una notificación cada vez que publiquemos, presione el botón de campana en la esquina superior derecha. AGUDEZA. UNA LEY. ️ Obtenga contenido de video exclusivo de Leeds United primero: descargue la aplicación oficial: si desea mantenerse al día con todo lo relacionado con Leeds, visite nuestras otras páginas
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Be realistic going down , this team is crap, no more points this season
After the loss in this game, the realistic final point total will be 34. Probably not enough.
We are down
Love this guy. He will motivate the players.
Game over
What a waste of time!
Fast forward to the Championship as we are already down thanks to the so called leadership at the top. A younger manager will be in, under 23s/ 21s will get a chance with a few decent signings for the Championship. Expect to see Bamford, Ayling, Cooper around too!
Newcastle 3-1 and we will be down after West Ham. This bunch don't have the bottle to stay in the Prem!
Wow what a load of bull Si/€ this bloke talks mmm how sad I feel for my club, what a absolute mess you have created, hang your head Razz
Bamford ad Rutter, to start!
I could listen to him all day.
"This what I think & if you don't like it…. f*** off" 😅
WE ARE DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMED
Anyone else get sick of the 10+ minute wait? Like can't you just set it up closer to the actual time?
Sorry Sam but keeping city down to 2 was due to pure fluke.
Never Leeds never will be
Love how brutally honest he is about the game in general!
All i can say at this time is we desperately need to beat Newcastle which we can.and then at least another win and a draw!!!!,is this possible 🤔 team before self…..mot.
This man gives me hope 😭
Do we really need the 13 minutes of nothing at the start?
Young uns seem to handle pressure better than some of the more mature players 🤷🏼♂️
Start Rutter or Rodrigo please Sam
People beware: during the minutes of silence that predicates the Q&A, subliminal messages are transmitted, such as: 'This one is definitely the right choice for manager!' 'Bamford is world class!' and 'Leeds are staying up!'
Top manager. Wrote his injuries down as he couldn't remember them a whole four of them and couldn't pronounce his own player. This old bloke is not gonna keep Leeds up. Defence shocking. Nufc attack loads good luck on that game