OLE contra TEN HAG | Pérdida de tiempo de Newcastle | ¿Maddison carece de HAMBRE?

Sorry Brian but on the time wasting front, you purposefully cherry picked that two graphs that favoured Newcastle.
You should be fair and present all the data, instead of the ones that favour your point of view.
The most important stat is that this season Newcastle have had the ball in play on average for 52% (51.15 minutes). This is the lowest in the league.
This is what the time taken for a throw in stat doesn’t really show you.
Zinchenko out for the last 3 games. If Arsenal won the league now it'll have been an almighty bottling from Man City.
Potential debate topic. After a big announcement by the league, the debate over the financial doping of city has gone very quiet. Do city actually get punished or is this just the premier league finding an amicable way out of it?
He said Newcastle don’t go down like pussies hahaha, they only had the ball in play for 43 minutes of the 0-0 draw because they kept time wasting haha
Was probably the most I've ever disagreed with him ever almost every point I thought he was wrong.
Absolutely spot on mate people on here who hate us will say this and that but Newcastle fans know exactly how we play and where 3rd so whatever where doing is working 🤣
Newcastle time wasted for a goal less draw (like they tried at Anfield). Arsenal time wasted to held on to a 2-0 lead…really not the same…
She is right though. Dunno why Geordie is so upset.
Bryan talk about Cejudo s return!!!
Painful how bad this channel is now. The Club is where it’s at these days.
Really enjoyed this style video!
Arsenal slowed the game down because we had it won. Newcastle time-wasted despite not winning, it’s very different!
Ten hag come good? He's in his first season and has already won more than eddie howe
Eth season is very overrated , incredibly easy carabao cup run . Give Ole Casemiro and Martinez he’d do similar
This is really really poor, shows you can’t be objective. This shows fallen apart.
You can see the Diego Simone in that Newcastle team, they lack really top quality players in all positions and they make up for it in effort and aggression.
Kitchen
Thought Brian was better than this level of analysis.
1. Newcastle do time waste. It’s not a “narrative”. The ball is in play for an average of 52 minutes per 90 for Newcastle games.
2. ten Hag has taken over statistically the worst Manchester United team in premier league history. It is a hell of an achievement to get top 4 and win a trophy (or 2 🤞). To compare ten Hag’s first season to Ole finishing season (by a very long way) during a pandemic with no fans in the stadium is ridiculous, Ole also never won a trophy with the club in 3 years. And to hold price tags of players over ten Hag’s head is beyond unfair, is responsible for the negotiations of transfer fees? Give me a break man. I would’ve had Antony on his shortlist in May and the board at United dick around until August, that’s not on him!
united really hurt newcastle the ONE season they had a slight chance…geordie still rattled.
Go watch the game at the Emirates and watch your boys dive around like squirrels
Man utd have played more games than any prem team this season which a squad that is thin and needs investment. I understand why rivals feel like we’ve overrated him but we did not think we would be in the top 4 with a cup and in an fa cup final after the mess that last season was
I think that woman was just having a bad Hair Day
True talents hate for manunited is shown here
But it's not just when you're winning, look at the games at the Emirates and Anfield, you came with the sole intention to waste as much time as humanely possible and have the ball in play for as few minutes as possible so you could get a point. You don't help yourself when your own manager complains about teams doing it against you but fails to see the hypocrisy in his analysis.
For the record, I don't blame Newcastle. I blame the officials, if they booked players who timewasted earlier, particularly goalkeepers and followed suit with what the World Cup officials did we'd see far less of it. Newcastle I think are the second longest team in terms of breaks in play just behind Brentford. You do waste a lot of time, the stats clearly show it. Just accept that you do it and stop trying so hard to push back against it. It's not some made up narrative.
I'd love to see football become 60 minutes. Two 30 minute halves and the timer stops everytime there's a break in play. We barely even get an average of 55 minutes of football per game. It's starting to ruin the spectacle. People go to football to you know, actually watch football. Not a goalkeeper of a lower league side spend 45 seconds to a minute twenty times a game because he knows his side can't compete footballing wise.
Did Roary get you that bottle of wine ?
You conveniently left out the Opta analyst stats where Newcastle is at the bottom, % of match minutes with the ball in play, Avg delay before restarting play, Avg delay before freekicks, and Avg delay before goal kicks. I'd urge everyone to check out the article 'The Definitive Guide to Premier League Time-Wasting' by Oliver Hopkins.
Geordie rattled
Crazy how you keep acknowledging that your team gets stuck in them complain when the other teams players go down
Utd problems have been as a result of when fergie left it was an ageing declining squad. Only won the title mainly off 1 good year of robin van Persie who after that was done. Then what happened was the squad and fans blamed the new managers repeatedly when it was the squad which needed clearing out. Glazers may be bad and could have spent more gives Utd are so big but they are literally the only club who spends enough to compare with city (and Chelsea recently).
Ten Hag is about to bottle top 4 to my squad 😂😂😂😂😂
Stats show that newcastle are the second worst in the league. Literally. 19th for the length of time with between the ball going out and restarting. Only brentford are worse.
The so-called top six don't like Newcastle United
The reason Newcastle are catching heat is because they had the cheek to bitch and complain about arsenal doing it to them, when they're the biggest perpetrators also arsenal where clearly the better side
The level of insight in most of the national analysis of Newcastle is appalling. Lazy compliment is “Newcastle have bought well, Howe is getting the best out of players who were there before”, Lazy criticism is “Dark Arts, Dark Arts, Dark Arts, time wasting”. Hardly anyone is actually paying attention to the games and analysing styles of play.
We all need to push back on this BS narrative 🙄
Tip: Don’t let this racist trick you Man United fans into giving him views and interactions. His channel is on ropes since his little comment so what better way to keep it alive than pissing off the biggest fanbase.
Stay clued up 🤞🏾
how tf can united fans say hes done wonders? he chose antony over gakpo. he sent sancho to holland for months when he needed a winger (sancho came back and is the same level). they conceded less goals with maguire and lindelof ahahaha. united has one of the best squads itw too
You shouldn't have done this video mate.
You're not finishing top 4 now. Pin this comment and come back to this on the last day of the season.
Newcastle are aggressive but then arsenal fall on the ground easily which one is it