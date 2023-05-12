ENTREVISTA | Kieran Trippier anticipa Leeds Clash

Una charla con Kieran Trippier antes del viaje del sábado a Elland Road para enfrentarse al Leeds United. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Love Tripps.
Cant stand this cringey interviewer, why does he do that weird partridge voice. Just speak normally helmet
Best 25 million spent in my opinion. What a player and captain Newcastle have right now. The project is working 100% and its great to see after everything what's happened at the club So proud to be a fan and geordie right now.
C'mon Leeds we can best this shower …
Great captain! Lucky our team has such players. Bring home champions league football for an excellent season you have put together so far, lads.
Embrace the hate. "Orcs, time wasters, rugby players playing football, dirty players, oil money."
Only we know our story. We thrive in the hate from the big 6 fandom. Tough and physical play the entire match — Howay the lads!
Devastating Nufc 🎉
Trips man!!!! The start of it all!
Thank you Trips for having faith & beleiving in a 2nd from bottom team!! Top man top player 🏴🏳HTL
Best ever Newcastle captain bar Alan shearer! Hope he finishes his career here with us
YOU CHAMPION
When the Arse dived and rolled around it was "team management", when it's the Toon "dark arts". The bias for the MSM top 6 favourites is unreal and they are only ganna cry more in the future. 😁
Trips is the only T word that matters….
Love Wor Tripps 🖤🤍
If you haven't, go watch his long form interview on High Performance. Such a great insight into his career and how he got to us. So much respect for this man. Legend already.
Our Captain #NUFC
I won’t ask you about time wasting but then I will
Never get this whopper to interview again 😂
If we miss out on champions league because of howe picking his Mates (burn and Murphy) this will be a tragedy
My first and only true love, Newcastle United ❤
interviewer is so edgy ffs lol…
you said no but im saying yes…… type of guy.
Best captain we have had since shearer