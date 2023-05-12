RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Leeds United (A)



Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes del viaje del sábado a Elland Road para enfrentar al Leeds United. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

17 comentarios en “RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Leeds United (A)

  1. Oumuamua

    If you stay the same, you are actually moving backwards because everything around you is changing… Eddie howe..

  2. Poolie-mag

    Whatever happens in the last 4 games this season has been a fantastic experience but i cant see anything other than champions league 🖤🤍

  4. Ian Eckert

    I Can Remember Nolberto Solano's Winner At Leed's Elland Road In November Or December Under Sir Bobby Robson…

    …Champions League Anyone?…

  10. Julio Geordio

    Top man , wherever we finish , the team /coaches have been fantastic . Well done all 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  11. Paul

    Howay the Toon! We win against Leeds and we are looking really good for CL. Let’s stop Liverpool having a chance, they don’t deserve it.

Los comentarios están cerrados.