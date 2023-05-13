Eddie Howe ha visto los memes 🤣 | El técnico del Newcastle reacciona a que Jason Tindall se vuelve VIRAL esta semana

SUSCRÍBETE ► DESTACADOS DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE ► El entrenador en jefe de Newcastle, Eddie Howe, tiene su opinión sobre el «ojo para la cámara» de Jason Tindall después de que se creó una cuenta de parodia en Twitter burlándose del supuesto deseo del asistente de ser el centro de atención. Vea Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY DEPORTES F1: ►SKY DEPORTES: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:
I’m being honest obviously I am a toon fan but Jason is an amazing assistant couch we probably wouldn’t be where we are in the table if it wasn’t for him, love you Tindall
Mad Dog Tindall is gonna be comedy gold in the Champions League 🤣
Jason mad dog Tindall get it right 😂
Eddie Howe's The New Sir Bobby Robson Boys And Germs…
They're the modern day Kev n Terry Mac ⚫⚪⚫⚪
I love this story.
Every successful coach or manager in any sports need a assistant. U can't do it on ur own
I love this team! The Toon Army adore ‘Mad Dog’ Tindall & King Eddie 🖤🤍🥳
With Longstaff out maybe play Mad dog in midfield to protect the back 4! Be a brave leeds player to get past him 😅
Don’t even know what there going on about to be honest
Long live King Eddie and Prince Jason 🎉❤
Class 😂
I have absolutely no idea what happened
Report on big clubs only
Dear Sky, if you're reporting a story about memes you have to at least provide one meme for context. Journalists 🙄
That poor twitter account has made him the centre of attention
everything he was against
What meme is this vid referring too?
The fact other fans are rattled just because he shook someones hand goes to show how salty everyone else and how we're living in there heads rent free.
We love Jason Tindall, never change!
We are fond of a duo up here in the toon. We have ant nd dec and now eddie and mad dog. Perfect partnership and long may it last.
Assistant TO the Newcastle Manager.
Mad Dog Tindall
The ricky gervais of prem managers
Mad Dog ⚫⚪⚫⚪
🔥🐶🔥
Hahaha no way 😂😂😂
Should of let Tindall do the press conference
Haha, iconic!
First in 11 seconds