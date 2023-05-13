Eddie Howe insiste en que Newcastle debe "tomar su medicina" Después del sorteo de Leeds

El jefe del Newcastle United, Eddie Howe, habla con BT Sport después de que su equipo empató 2-2 con el Leeds United en Elland Road. Haga clic en ‘Suscribirse’ arriba para asegurarse de que nunca se pierda un video del canal de YouTube de BT Sport. ¡Obtenga un pase mensual de BT Sport ahora! – Visite y suscríbase a nuestro canal de YouTube ‘BT Sport Boxing’ ➡️ Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Sitio web:
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Yooo
HWTL ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Two wins or 1 win and two draws. A draw isnt a disastrous result, but we need at least 7 quality players in the summer
I can live with the draw it puts a gap between us and 5th place shame it couldn't be a 6 point gap but it's in our hands.
Fantastic from Pope that save could be the difference.
As much as we’ve had an amazing season I don’t get why last 2 games he’s started isak and Wilson got quality wide players on the bench I don’t get it I feel a bit sorry for Murphy he’s been quality past few month and all of a sudden he’s on the bench I feel like top 4 is done now
Leeds should keep Big Sam even if they get relegated. He would get Leeds back up, no problem.❤
Anthonyd Gordon, what this guy doing in the field . He is just running without any purpose. Worst signing…
2 home games are next, unfortunately for Leeds, Forest got a 1 point today also.
MOT 4 EVER
Typical scummy Leeds fan running on the pitch, hope the smelly Yorkshire dingles get relegated
This game has once again taught me, relegation battling teams are different gravy at this stage of the season… rly don’t fancy seeing these teams in our final fixtures when the schedule first comes out
Leeds are still getting relegated
All this hard work for naff all
Gordon not good enough for the mags, no goals, no assists, need more players for next season
No problem we'll rip Leicester and Brighton apart at home….
Leeds should be docked points for the fan approach of Eddie howe .simple as that ..
People need to take stock. Any form of European football next season is well ahead of schedule and a massive achievement for the team.
We are still very much favourites to get Champions League, but even if we don't I'm damn proud of what this team has done this season, a cup final and europa would be more then we've had in decades, a cup final and champions league felt like a fantasy last August
Goal difference too good not to make top 4 IMO. Maybe a nervy draw against Brighton next, but after that I see 4 points minimum (5 overall) to get to 71 points – and top 4, at least, on goal difference.
Anyone who thought leeds would be easy today is stupid both teams played well
We've really missed Longstaff the past few games. He allows Joelinton to play on the left, Bruno to be more expressive and provides a lot more balance to the team.
He's in such a precarious position.
Tough tough place to go to , they r desperate, big Sam , all adds up , happy with a point but disappointed dropping two , hwtl
The Geordies have blown it.
Hahaha what medicine could be that, Leeds is facing relegation battle so it was not going to be easy
Unbelievable season no matter how it ends. Hope he gets the respect he deserves
Prince Edward the third of Saudi Arabia getting sacked
Bamford and Firpo worked really hard to have Leeds relegated. Firpo has never ever been a good player. I think he has an IQ below that required of the EPL. He decision making is awful. Bamford's time is over.
Newcastle every players Cheat, Cheat, , Cheat . Worst team in Premier league Cheating . I hope not finishing top four they didn’t deserve it .
We played the occasion.
Trippier was poor today.
Ref bottled a 3rd pen for the dive on top of Wilson.
Dreadful referee why he didnt send that muppet off after the second penalty leeds got lucky if it was a sco called super 6 team hed be off
Love this, I hope he tells the players that we got drawn into the penalties and fight, and the aim is to be above all that. We got lured in. Need to keep heads up and play a better game eventually and rise above games like that with possession and better understanding/ideas.
Harder than it looks tho! 😂
HWTL
Good luck to Leeds, I want them to stay up, great fans, we need to strengthen at the back during the summer,
HWTL
Watching Newcastle get destroyed next season in the Champions League and finishing last in their group will be something to savour! 😂