ENTREVISTA | Joelinton Previsualiza Brighton Clash

Ponerse al día con Joelinton antes de la visita del jueves de Brighton y Hove Albion a St. James' Park.
Quit asking champions league questions – there’s work to be done yet and the race is too tight
Proud of this player who has come through so much!
J fucking 7
Get into them Joe lad, smash them up. 👊🏻✌🏻
Newcastle utd3-Brighton-0
What a top player he has become an absolute legend.
The little things like his honesty in mentioning his social media team bringing the idea to auction the shirt for charity to him sums him up really. Most pros would take full credit for something like that but not wor Joe. Destroyer on the pitch and a class act off it ❤️
14 minutes of Joelinton don’t mind if I do
Our best player by a country mile, 9/10 every single week 🎉
No matter what happens in these last 3 games, what a season those boys have given us………I haven't enjoyed a season like this in over 20years. Every single member of that squad has given us fans everything. So Europa league or Champs league……..Let's have it!!!! 🤍🖤
❤❤❤ขอให้ได้ชัยชนะ
นะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาส
เชิ่ล?นะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะเอาให้ได้ชัยชนะนะค่ะทีม
นิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤
What a person, player, top top man
I think Big JL7 takes my player of the season vote. This would be 2 years running and even more impressive considering how well the whole team plays. Good luck for the final few games JL7! ❤️⚫️⚪️🇧🇷
So good to hear from him more. Such a lovely bloke, hes a family man, he invites fans to his home. He's always smiling and happy to be involved.
Works so so hard, people forget, when Bruce was in charge, joelinton paid for his own personal trainer to do extra work outside of club training because of the lack of fitness levels of the first team training. He took time to adjust to a new league and country, but he never ever backed away from the challenge, and his work ethic in a team where he had no support as a lone striker has never dropped. He's improved so much its unbelievable, his touch and strength have gone through the roof. He plays clever passes efficiently and always looks to carry us forward. He wins so many challenges all over the pitch and literally never ever stops all game. His performance levels physically are crazy. He deserves everything he gets and more, and is 100% the player of the season again this year. Would love to see him tearing up the champions league with us next season 🤞
Keep going big Joe, you're a legend and a cult hero up here now. Just keep working hard and you'll keep growing.
Joelinton is one player I never ever thought of myself loving. His story is really great. I can’t think of any bigger flops in football turning into an absolute beast.
Love that he and Bruno are so good together. Nice touch and expected that Joe is Bruno’s best man ❤ so awesome
I have shared with LinkedIn
Such a stark contrast between interview Joe and on the pitch Joe
What a lovely man and honoured to have him in our great shirt!!!
Great guy and can't wait to watch NUFC play Champions League !!!
The last two games was pathetic 🤬🤬😠😠 stop these kind of stup id videos and keep on training !!!!
Special guy 🖤🤍
he is shaking with excitement
Hey joelinton he only cost 40 million 😊 what a turnaround and what a player now.
What an amazing bloke and so humble with it…totally transformed by Eddie and the work he puts in..🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍💯
Big joe is the epitome of what the toon fans want in a player. At first he was ridiculed for being a waste of money. And now because of the hard work he has put in the toon fans love him. That is all we want in a player someone who puts every thing into it once he walks on the pitch. Long may it continue Big Joe you are a Legend.
Love this man. Big Joe epitomises what fans want to see and he marks the transition from the dreadful days of Ashley to the new times, his personal progress is a mirror of what is happening at the club. Wor, big Joe I wish you and the team a great end to the season!
All the talk of Paqueta being Bruno's best friend and it's Joelinton who will be his best man at his wedding as well as Joelinton doing the baby's gender reveal at the club. It just goes to show how well Eddie has done cultivating a family environment and team spirit in the dressing room. Long may it continue regardless of future success and the new players that come with it
I delivered an Amazon parcel to his house before in Newcastle he wasn’t in so I rang him through the app he told me to leave it round back 😂
Special special player. Didn’t quite work out at the start but the work this lad has done to turn things around is outstanding and credit to Eddie Howe aswell. Big joe your a beast in midfield
I love you big dog
The beast of the north east 🇧🇷
Absolute machine