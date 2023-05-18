



Espectáculo de transferencia del Newcastle United. Más nombres vinculados con Newcastle United a medida que acumulan sus gastos de verano. Paul y Alex analizan más a fondo algunos de los jugadores vinculados. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: Síganos en nuestras páginas de redes sociales: Twitter: Facebook: Instagram: Podcast: Spotify: iTunes: Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del vídeo. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCTRANSFERSHOW #THETOONREVIEW Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com



Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.