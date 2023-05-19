Newcastle United 4 Brighton y Hove Albion 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

¡Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria por 4-1 del Newcastle United sobre el Brighton en St. James’ Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
I support [enter any other club] and I came here to say congratulations on a fine victory and look forward to seeing you back in Europe!! Well deserved.
as long as eddie howe is on the wheel, you'll be going nowhere next season. this club will be destroyed next season with packed schedule. Go & hire nagelsmann for next season. mark my words, & you can print this
Newcastle players creating " build a statue " moments virtually every game .
Bruno's celebration is like planting the flag at iwo jima
Iconic
Would make a great statue ..
Simply remarkable display by this Newcastle team… Truly and well deserved!
Good pley
Wow, what a great season for Newcastle. Beating west Ham away 5-1, at home 6-1 vs Tottenham. As an Arsenal fan come to see how they beat Brighton. Btw I like the second goal of Newcastle, how he take the ball from Mitoma, the speed, everything is cool. Respect to Newcastle and Arsenal have to learn from this.
Kudos to Eddie!
Damm Newcastle is so damm good 🔥
Newcastle ,what a great performance
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🫡🫡💪🏻💪🏻
Yessss
One more ☝️ and Champions League ! 🎉🎊🎇🎆
The commitment of the Team was off the charts! Newcastle made Brighton look ordinary.
How I wish Newcastle was Chelsea💔💔💔😂
Waiting Newcastle in CL next season.
Breathtaking!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
gogo UCL💪💪
Weldone newcastle we salute all the players plus courchh maneger
Became a new fan of Newcastle United after watching their previous games❤
Magpies for ever❤❤❤
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
What a game! Fantastic 🖤🤍
Next season we are taking champions League and premier league l can't wait to see newcastle….
2 explosive minutes
I remember the Newcastle 2002-2003 squad with Shearer, Solano, Laurent Robert, Jenas, Dyer, Given, Bellamy, Lualua…I really enjoyed watching that team back then.
Can waiy to see what they will do in the next champions League.
Well as a Brighton fan I'm not happy but I am for Dan Burn. It's great to see him doing well. I love that boyhood club stuff!
Newcastle are ruthless👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥
Fair play to Newcastle, hopefully you get European football next season, you deserve it more than my team!! Tottenham…
This team deserves to be in a champions league