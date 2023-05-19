Newcastle United 4 Brighton y Hove Albion 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



¡Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria por 4-1 del Newcastle United sobre el Brighton en St. James’ Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

29 comentarios en “Newcastle United 4 Brighton y Hove Albion 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  1. M

    I support [enter any other club] and I came here to say congratulations on a fine victory and look forward to seeing you back in Europe!! Well deserved.

  2. Arvan Gregorius

    as long as eddie howe is on the wheel, you'll be going nowhere next season. this club will be destroyed next season with packed schedule. Go & hire nagelsmann for next season. mark my words, & you can print this

  3. Bob Hawxwell

    Newcastle players creating " build a statue " moments virtually every game .
    Bruno's celebration is like planting the flag at iwo jima
    Iconic
    Would make a great statue ..

  6. Dereje Biru

    Wow, what a great season for Newcastle. Beating west Ham away 5-1, at home 6-1 vs Tottenham. As an Arsenal fan come to see how they beat Brighton. Btw I like the second goal of Newcastle, how he take the ball from Mitoma, the speed, everything is cool. Respect to Newcastle and Arsenal have to learn from this.

  25. Yannick M.

    I remember the Newcastle 2002-2003 squad with Shearer, Solano, Laurent Robert, Jenas, Dyer, Given, Bellamy, Lualua…I really enjoyed watching that team back then.
    Can waiy to see what they will do in the next champions League.

  26. W123

    Well as a Brighton fan I'm not happy but I am for Dan Burn. It's great to see him doing well. I love that boyhood club stuff!

  28. Ray N17

    Fair play to Newcastle, hopefully you get European football next season, you deserve it more than my team!! Tottenham…

Los comentarios están cerrados.