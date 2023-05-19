Newcastle United 4 Brighton y Hove Albion 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

10 minutos de momentos destacados de la victoria de Newcastle United por 4-1 sobre Brighton y Hove Albion en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Fantastic commentary the last two goals brings tears to my eyes.
Miggy doesn't stop running. What a player.
Everything about that performance was pure class.
Bruno being held steady by the lads at the end.
United ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Has the bubble burst for Brighton?
Two more wins and third place is a certainty , fantastic season by the Mighty Magpies.
Hello, I'm a Newcastle United fan from Indonesia, Indonesia, nice to meet you
Newcastle,my team of the season
I do think they not ready for cl football. But how would know if you don't get there. Get in.
Newcastle thrash Brighton who thrash Arsenal who beat Newcastle. That inconsistency throughout the league, as well as being the best team, is the reason Man City are champions.
Honestly I woke up this morning in tears. I'd been dreaming about this and especially that last goal and thoughts of Arthur, you can beat this big lad.
What a player🎉 he can scored directly but choose to pass it to bruno n scored🔥
Wow🎉🎉🎉
I love Miggy's interpretation of "take your kid to work day".
Greatest commentary ever
How good is Wilson…
Almiron relentless, Joe bullying every Brighton player, Wilson having the ice veins, Trips dominating their big threat, Willock driving us forward…what a game!!
yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees
Trippier absolutely pocketed mitoma,wilson has also been very exceptional but kudos to isak for some of this magnificent passes
Brilliant goal from Wilson excellent finish
Just in football heaven ATM….. lets sort out the Foxes and battering the Chelsea twats will be the cherry on the cake. If steady Eddie doesn't get manager of the year ? and how on earth did that team beat Arsenal !!!
Congrats for making it into the UCL 💪💪💪💪💪
PSG should learn something from Newcastle management.
How on earth do Brighton like play like prime Barca against Arsenal, then this shit against Newcastle a literal week later?
Nevcastle botdu champions ligide real city bayer barca var
vamooos
Callum Wilson
Dan Burn
Bruno G
Kieran Trippier
💪🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🙏🐜
I am buzzing with the toon me like.look at the quality in our team.
.Newcastle United Football Club
🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🙏🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴 Outstanding performance from the one and only .
One city one club 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🙏🐜