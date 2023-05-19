Newcastle United 4 Brighton y Hove Albion 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



10 minutos de momentos destacados de la victoria de Newcastle United por 4-1 sobre Brighton y Hove Albion en St. James' Park.

  3. ben garratt

    Everything about that performance was pure class.
    Bruno being held steady by the lads at the end.
    United ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  9. Dominic Davison

    Newcastle thrash Brighton who thrash Arsenal who beat Newcastle. That inconsistency throughout the league, as well as being the best team, is the reason Man City are champions.

  10. Legendary Monkey

    Honestly I woke up this morning in tears. I'd been dreaming about this and especially that last goal and thoughts of Arthur, you can beat this big lad.

  16. AC M

    Almiron relentless, Joe bullying every Brighton player, Wilson having the ice veins, Trips dominating their big threat, Willock driving us forward…what a game!!

  18. Ginamu Ginamu

    Trippier absolutely pocketed mitoma,wilson has also been very exceptional but kudos to isak for some of this magnificent passes

  20. richard stott

    Just in football heaven ATM….. lets sort out the Foxes and battering the Chelsea twats will be the cherry on the cake. If steady Eddie doesn't get manager of the year ? and how on earth did that team beat Arsenal !!!

  23. ehhAlex

    How on earth do Brighton like play like prime Barca against Arsenal, then this shit against Newcastle a literal week later?

  27. Anthony ANTACID

    I am buzzing with the toon me like.look at the quality in our team.
    .Newcastle United Football Club
    🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🙏🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴 Outstanding performance from the one and only .
    One city one club 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🙏🐜

