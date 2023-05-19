¡Simon Jordan cree que podría ser DIFÍCIL para Newcastle terminar entre los cuatro primeros nuevamente la próxima temporada! 👀🤔

Simon Jordan le explica a Jim White por qué Liverpool, Chelsea y Aston Villa podrían evitar que Newcastle United termine entre los cuatro primeros de la Premier League la próxima temporada. 👀 ¿Disfrutaste este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
This tit just cannot accept how well we've done. We'll buy players to cope with Europe and he'll whinge about pur spending. Can't win.
Newcastle fan.. yeah I agree. Next January window will be more important than this summers window
He also made a public bet this year that they wouldnt make the top 6 so yeah he is on the ball with this prediction.😅
Top 4? We're winning it all next season.
Newcastle is the only viable challengers of city unless glazers sell united to Qataris long term. For next season they need to sign few good players in left back wingers and a cam.
Very tricky to predict next season, the only certainty is Man City will win it again.
And Tottenham.
Toon fan here. Getting back into Europe is nice but Simon is correct here.
And this club is crying out for a piece of silverware. LONG LONG overdue.
Next season will be absolutely fascinating. God help Luton 🤣
If villa beat Liverpool it’s all over anyway 😂
As a Villa supporter I wish newcastle all the best, its great to see other teams start to break up the monopoly at the top. I do agree with Simon thou Chelsea ain't been at it, Liverpool have had a poor season for their usual standards, Tottenham's been hit and miss, I think this year has been an easier year for best of the rest as they say, but hopefully things are changing and lets hope it continues. just one other thing can't wait for the transfer market open. I don't expect major signings but a couple of quality ones would be great.
Sure top 5 get champions league next year anyways lol
It's tough for every club to finish in the top 4 except Man City. They are the only team that always makes it.
Toon are only in the top 4 because pool have been poor this season injuries and no stable defence .imo toon will not be getting top 4 n season Chelsea have been crap as well in fact how awfull pool have been and nearly in the champions league .in fact when they get players in n season i expect them to challenge the oilers again .👍
Absolutely agree 100%!! Liverpool without champions league football will still be a more appealing move than Newcastle and I fully except liverpool to be in top4 if not challenging next season
I am pretty sure that liverpool and chelsea have been in this league all season. I understand chelseas blip but liverpool what is there reason for this season. You can only play whats infront of you simon. Spurs man u all under us with mostly a squad that played in the championship.
Absolutely agree 100%!! Liverpool without champions league football will still be a note appealing move than Newcastle and I fully except liverpool to be in top4 if not challenging next season
Im more concerned about how much damage theyre gonna do in the transfer market.. added funds, UCL attractions, clear project.. I think Newcastle will be a force to be reckoned with next season..
Watch poster boy Eddie Howe under pressure next season.
Lord Simon Jordan = Top LAD Proper Clobber ✊
Even Jimbo knows it
Come on liverpool
Newcastle United are here to stay.
The Septic Six have been smashed to smithereens.
Get used to it.
Newcastle will finish above Chelsea again next season, I guarantee. Liverpool probably will wake up though.
I actually think it'll be harder for Arsenal than Newcastle. Expect Newcastle to sign some very good players this summer and Arsenal will struggle with teams Like Liverpool and Chelsea being back at it next season
Reality is going to hit hard for them when they have to play twice a week. One off season this!
Lol heard this all before😂 we challenge for everthing next season
I think Newcastle have got to target spurs as they are the ones I think can be pushed out the 'big 6'
I agree with Simon, it will be very difficult to get top 4 again as the other teams will come through again. As a long suffering Newcastle supporter I am just pleased we have a team that will compete. Expectations will go up as this naturally comes with success. I am just really enjoying the team spirit.
The pundits still haven’t got it, we’re here to stay, this is the same Simon Jordan that said we wouldn’t finish top 6, yet here we are, sitting 3rd. The new owners didn’t but the club to make up the numbers, this summer there will be major investment. The top 6 as we knew it has been broken up and with Villa and Brighton pushing the future looks very different for the so called big 6
Newcastle have their best team in years
We need atleast 6 players now for squad depth
I feel we need at least 5 new starting line up quality players and a few young lads to be able to keep pushing with the extra games next season
Well of course! It's a building process and hopefully we enjoy the journey no matter where it takes us. Despite what outsiders will make you believe we have a team to be proud of! We never asked for anything more
NEVER 🙈🙈🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣
WHERE IS PAUL MERSON? WHERE IS PAUL MERSON????????? HE KNOWS EVERYTHING
Don't concentrate on progress in the CL, and keep building on ensuring continued top 4 qualification in the PL.
I don't see them having too much of an issue.
They will be there, or thereabouts next season.
Jordan double it! We’re 3rd.
Toon is richer than Chelsea and Liverpool they’ll outpace them
Blah blah blah always something we ain’t going no where
Don't not underestimate the ambition of Amanda Staveley and PIF. Afrer this season they will do everything to move forward and continue to grow value for their stakeholders.
I read somewhere that the Premier League could soon see 5 teams in the UCL. If that’s the case Newcastle’s chances are boosted.
Let's wait and see who Newcastle buy and sell in the summer transfer window.
Of course there's expectations, why shouldn't there be ? That is bound to change, if you can't stand the heat then stay out the kitchen. I'm loving it, long May it continue.
We need to just buy 3 good players and we will be good
Newcastle will not leave the top 4 now. Financially no club in the world can compete. Everyone is going to hate us. Good!
As long as we spend wisely, for all those saying we need to overspend and push FFP is a definite big no. A few years into the ownership we can’t risk doing things just to please everyone. The club had done brilliant in terms of the way the club is ran and with Dan ashworth and others behind the scenes there is no need to worry what so ever
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United will all be up at the top next season. You've then also got Villa and Brighton potentially creeping up there too although I'm not entirely convinced that Brighton can sustain this for very long but I hope that they do. I also fully expect Chelsea to pick thesmelves up again. So things are looking more difficult than they ever have done to compete at the top. It's now becoming a top 7 or 8 with Newcastle replacing Spurs who will fall into mid table mediocrity very soon.
They'll invest in the summer. Not sure I agree.