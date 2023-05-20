CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Brighton 1 | Entre bastidores



¡Mira detrás de escena cuando Newcastle United venció a Brighton 4-1 en St. James' Park!

19 comentarios en “CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Brighton 1 | Entre bastidores

  8. Ronny Gill

    Remember how bad the fat ** was? How did we even get through all of that? This is as good as the previous regime was horrific

  11. Student Life

    I've followed this team since like 2006
    2 relegations
    Constant battle to avoid relegation
    Never have I thought that this team will be this good

  12. dave H

    You can see the passion in everyone but I'm so happy Bruno got a goal,unbelievable how much him and Joelinton have taken to the club

  13. Etto Etto

    The real gain is the joy on the faces of the masses after many years in Ashley's management. Pif is a jewelry dealer who saw a gem that was inside the mud. He restored her luster again

  15. Mike Trembath

    Murphy not involved today but look at the unity between him and the other players and staff. This represents what the club is now about. Absolutely love all the behind the scene footage. ❤ HWTL❤

  18. Tom Theobald

    I feel like I need to cry happiness every two weeks for sure this season. Very proud to support this club

Los comentarios están cerrados.