"¡TRABAJO BRILLANTE!" 👏 Darren Bent reacciona al Newcastle al borde del fútbol de la Champions League 🔥

I think Newcastle would be happy just to get top 4 and do decently in Europe as they build up the depth of their squad.
Bruno has been carrying an ankle injury for months, yet still has that warrior in him to play through the pain.
Very nice (even cute) but they will have to spend ! City, United, Newcastle Arsenal, Chelsea, Villa ! Top six for years to come !
Any true fan of the Magpies that has any expectations after Mike Ashley is just an idiot. Just happy to not be worrying about the Championship. Champion’s league is like a world title or something.
Well said be Tey lad 😂😂😂😂
When Darren played for Sunderland he lived in Newcastle, and he once told me that he wished he played for Newcastle United instead
We won’t be buying any superstars!
I think Sadio Mane from Bayern would be a great shout for Newcastle.
mark me , from a Saudi Newcastle fan
we will win the premier league next season.
It’s awesome 😮 from relegation to perennial overachiever makes you feel spurs don’t deserve it.
Need to stay in the top 4 next season.
Playing European football on a consistent basis is the next step. Alongside winning a trophy would be great too.
a top centre back with champs league experience is a must, we don’t have good enough cover there as it is and the defence is vulnerable when the midfield is caught out. also a world class centre back will give the midfield more confidence to go forward without worrying the defence is being left exposed. could only do wonders for botman to learn from too
Do you think he will leave palace haha doh .
Next year should be a season of consolidation. Organic growth due to FFP…albeit with decent background infrastructure growth especially facilties were rated below Championship standard following the takeover…which they started last summer and will continue this summer too. Happy Toon fan.
As an ex mackem. I've always said that bent talks the most sense out of all these on talk sport. People say we've spent money but hey did you ever hear of any of these players apart from burn who has been a rock in defence. Level up next season saying it now we will push teams again maybe another top 4 but hey who no as don't no who we gonna buy yet. Up the mags
Has been an amazing season one of the best in over a decade. I think all Newcastle fans know we are ahead of schedule I think if we can consolidate and regain Europe next season that is the goal. Obviously champions league again would be amazing but I think sustainable growth is what we want
Top 8 next season would be good season. We dony expect to be in CL every season. We are just enjoying having our club back after Ashley nearly ruined it
I’d take top 6/7 for 2023/24, I think we will struggle with the extra games next season
For an ex Sunderland player bents not bad
Newcastle will hit regular top 4 from now on.💯
top 6 and reach champs league knockout would be a great achievement
I love these two. HWTFL.
Asensio will go to villa ( Hopefully cos I don’t want him at Newcastle
Cancelo will go to either Real Madrid or Arsenal
I wouldn’t mind Kieran tierney I think he would work well with Eddie .
I wouldn’t mind us going for onana from Everton a nice physical young cm
Mousa diaby from lev would be nice
And maybe better rb to cover and eventually take over from tripps, maybe a dumfries or someone as physical.
Changed your tune from last week.
Come on the money we have spent is catch up… for seasons we have dinned at mcdonalds while looking looking at frankie and bennies before bankruptcy… and dreaming … thanks to sauce.
Short memories these two. There was no expectation for us to be in top 6 at the beginning of the season. Top 10, yes, but not top 6 let one top 4. If we can build and maintain top 4 then that would be beyond the fans greatest expectations. See Simons lost bet for all the confidence they had in us at the beginning of the season. Gaslighting much?
Absolute zero knowledge of players just names obvious big names😂
No respect. Just another Chelsea,and Man City. Buy success. Very sad
We need to invest heavily in the squad with the extra games next season, whether that's Europa League or, fingers crossed, champs league otherwise we are in for a world of pain next season
We need to stay in the top four consistently
Neymar link absolute rubbish lazy journalism
As a Newcastle fan. Darren Bent is 100% correct that we can't expect Newcastle to be a challenger next year.
To be fair, we shouldn't even expect top 4 next season as we currently don't have the much needed depth to compete in both domestic and European competition next season.
We'll get closer during the summer, but I think next year expectation for Premier League should be to get back into Europe, not necessarily CL.
Then give us one more summer transfer window and we'll be able to have the needed squad depth to compete for top 4 on a regular basis.
These two said we would miss out 😂
James ward prouce
Why the obsession with ‘superstars ‘ we already have a whole squad of them … what we don’t need is ego disruption.
Liverpool fans should thank us Geordies… we've saved them from yet another Madrid humiliating defeat!