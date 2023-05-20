Una clase magistral de porteros con Nick Pope y Shay Given

La leyenda del Newcastle United, Shay Given, regresó a nuestro campo de entrenamiento de Benton para participar en una sesión de entrenamiento con los porteros del United antes de sentarse a conversar con Nick Pope. ¡Qué bueno verte de nuevo, Shay! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Pope, get the socks out!
class, more of this content please!
Apprently shay given used to live in chase park whickham some absoultey huge luvley mansions up there
Shay given will always be a Geordie best goal keeper newcastle have ever had legend.
Imagine these two as your first team keepers what a quality back line with our defenders
😮whey aye man what a pure legend and a legend in the making.
These two are our all-time best Goal Keepers
Brilliant ☝️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
It was often said if Shay had a better defence he'd of been regarded as the best in the world. With Trip, Boterham , Schar and Burn at his bow, maybe Shay would have that claim nailed on.
Liffords finest. Love it when I go to Strabane in Ireland and everyone says Shay Given is from the next town.
Great stuff……keep these Videos coming 👍👍
Up the MAGS
A club legend with a future club legend.
Awesome to see Shay and his joy for the Club hasn’t waned total legend.
Proper content
Really enjoyable to see NUFC produce this sort of thingwould like to see more, actually.
Ginola and Maxi.
Shearer Wilson and Isak.
Lee with Longstaff and Willock.
Great vid, More vids like this please!
He needs to tell pope to stop always conceding the most easiest shots ever and always somehow saving the most fastest and strong shots
Insight into training was amazing, the drills and sessions the coaches put on look extremely fun no wonder our boys keep improving
After the disconnect between the club and club legends and fans, caused by the previous owners, it’s so refreshing seeing stuff like this. We need to get Keegan chatting tactics with Howe, set pieces with Robert and Trippier, and finishing with Shearer and Wilson
Shay Given a legend at this club great to see our old players finally being welcomed back to the club as it should be
Forgot how small Shay was. He had to be dam good to make up for that lack of height.
Some of the best content this channel has produced
Top video
been a fan since '91 and Shay is in my top 5 Newcastle players off all time as a fan
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
We could do with more media content like this from the club! Amazing
Amazing
Love this. NUFC legend and future legend.
Great to see Shay still has it! 👐⚽️
Legend Shay
I Went 2 Barcelona And Inter Milan Away In The Champions League Under Sir Bobby Robson And I Do Believe Shay Given Was In Goal Boys And Germs…
…Howay The Toon Army…
Now that’s how you treat ex players, with respect ! Loving our football again, HTL
Love this content so much!
As a bairn Given and Shearer were my idols, Shearer for obvious reasons and Shay because I was a gk and me dad used to take is to matches and we’d be behind the goal and I loved watching Given👏
Pope seems like a proper sound lad, loved this video
Now make a whole season like this.
Great stuff! Would love to see a striker masterclass next season with Shearer, Wilson and Isak
Adam Bartlett great goalkeeper during his days at Blyth, seems to be enjoying coaching as well love to see it.
Fantastic service he gave to NUFC. What a keeper Shay was and a great guy!
Shay is my favourite keeper of all time. Love this video so much. The interview is great but the training bits and hearing Pope talked about training regime show a glimpse of how much work going on behind the curtain. I’d love more of this in the future.
Shay and Nick is NUFC'S Champions League past and present ⚫️⚪️❤️⚫️⚪️
Big Shay – Love it 🥰
It’s mad the quality of keepers we have at the club, any 4 of them would be a first team keeper
How small is Given. Wouldn't cope nowadays.
Still in good nick, great keeper 👍
pope is not bad but karius should be our starting keeper. he has more experience in high level games.
This is class. I absolutely love Shay, one of my favourite players growing up. Still appreciate his love for Newcastle.