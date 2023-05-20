Una clase magistral de porteros con Nick Pope y Shay Given



La leyenda del Newcastle United, Shay Given, regresó a nuestro campo de entrenamiento de Benton para participar en una sesión de entrenamiento con los porteros del United antes de sentarse a conversar con Nick Pope. ¡Qué bueno verte de nuevo, Shay! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

  6. Anthony ANTACID

    😮whey aye man what a pure legend and a legend in the making.
    These two are our all-time best Goal Keepers
    Brilliant ☝️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️

  7. ElSew

    It was often said if Shay had a better defence he'd of been regarded as the best in the world. With Trip, Boterham , Schar and Burn at his bow, maybe Shay would have that claim nailed on.

  8. ☆𝔍𝔬𝔥𝔫 ℜ𝔲𝔡𝔡𝔶☭

    Liffords finest. Love it when I go to Strabane in Ireland and everyone says Shay Given is from the next town.

  14. Baron Spamedi

    Really enjoyable to see NUFC produce this sort of thingwould like to see more, actually.
    Ginola and Maxi.
    Shearer Wilson and Isak.
    Lee with Longstaff and Willock.

  16. Idusjsieel

    He needs to tell pope to stop always conceding the most easiest shots ever and always somehow saving the most fastest and strong shots

  17. Michael

    Insight into training was amazing, the drills and sessions the coaches put on look extremely fun no wonder our boys keep improving

  18. Danny P

    After the disconnect between the club and club legends and fans, caused by the previous owners, it’s so refreshing seeing stuff like this. We need to get Keegan chatting tactics with Howe, set pieces with Robert and Trippier, and finishing with Shearer and Wilson

  19. jock barr

    Shay Given a legend at this club great to see our old players finally being welcomed back to the club as it should be

  29. Ian Eckert

    I Went 2 Barcelona And Inter Milan Away In The Champions League Under Sir Bobby Robson And I Do Believe Shay Given Was In Goal Boys And Germs…

    …Howay The Toon Army…

  32. Black&White Army

    As a bairn Given and Shearer were my idols, Shearer for obvious reasons and Shay because I was a gk and me dad used to take is to matches and we’d be behind the goal and I loved watching Given👏

  36. gettobythesea

    Adam Bartlett great goalkeeper during his days at Blyth, seems to be enjoying coaching as well love to see it.

  38. Rob G

    Shay is my favourite keeper of all time. Love this video so much. The interview is great but the training bits and hearing Pope talked about training regime show a glimpse of how much work going on behind the curtain. I’d love more of this in the future.

  45. Eazy

    This is class. I absolutely love Shay, one of my favourite players growing up. Still appreciate his love for Newcastle.

