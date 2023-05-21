ENTREVISTA | Callum Wilson anticipa la visita de la ciudad de Leicester



25 comentarios en “ENTREVISTA | Callum Wilson anticipa la visita de la ciudad de Leicester

  geordie69

    From the Goalkeeper to the Forwards, Newcastle have a team of players that would run through a brickwall for the manager and the fans. That mentality wins things, hopefully not too long <3

  Ian Bedwell

    I'm still a bit in dreamland that after 15 year's of Cashley that this is us on the brink of Champions League football with a well spoken manager and confident player's that will be able to handle the pressure that goes with it all. The squad needs strengthening…which isn't going to happen quickly with FFP…with all of the extra matches next season, not forgetting we are still 1 point away from certain qualification. Looking forward to tomorrow vs Leicester and have the feeling more importantly so are the player's to see the job done. Onwards and upwards and HWTL.

  DJ's [Bedroom Session MÎXs]

    Wilson ladddd…. On fire 🔥 keep banging them in laddy… Never doubted you Toon-Army!

  DaveTheRave

    Another humble, honest, realist that wears our colours. Such an instinctive clinical and deadly forward when at his best. Please lord keep this man fit 🙏

  Aka Miguel Sanchez

    He was unreal on Thursday. Couldn’t believe how strong he was, he was bullying Dunk and van Hecke

