ENTREVISTA | Callum Wilson anticipa la visita de la ciudad de Leicester

¡Un hombre en forma! Una charla con Callum Wilson antes del último partido de la temporada en casa de los Magpies el lunes por la noche cuando el Leicester City llega a St. James' Park.
From the Goalkeeper to the Forwards, Newcastle have a team of players that would run through a brickwall for the manager and the fans. That mentality wins things, hopefully not too long <3
I'm still a bit in dreamland that after 15 year's of Cashley that this is us on the brink of Champions League football with a well spoken manager and confident player's that will be able to handle the pressure that goes with it all. The squad needs strengthening…which isn't going to happen quickly with FFP…with all of the extra matches next season, not forgetting we are still 1 point away from certain qualification. Looking forward to tomorrow vs Leicester and have the feeling more importantly so are the player's to see the job done. Onwards and upwards and HWTL.
The Amazing Wilson.
Always said if he stays fit he’s up there with the best,Hope he’s with us for a wee while yet man.
6:00 wasn’t paying attention and almost had a heart attack
❤❤❤❤❤❤
That curler against pickford was a peach 🍑
Wilson ladddd…. On fire 🔥 keep banging them in laddy… Never doubted you Toon-Army!
Wor Callum. He's cool as f and never again should anybody doubt him. A true number 9 legend
He’s a massive part of our team Calm,Cool and Collected
Hope Coventry go up so he can play against is former club
quality interview
Champions League we come Newcastle united
Another humble, honest, realist that wears our colours. Such an instinctive clinical and deadly forward when at his best. Please lord keep this man fit 🙏
I’m a bit worried about Callum, he always looks so anxious…
Never had any doubt that was a goal as soon as he broke clear, clinical.
He was unreal on Thursday. Couldn’t believe how strong he was, he was bullying Dunk and van Hecke
Love Callum, mega centre forward, this guy will win trophies 🏆 x
Newcastle’s Haaland
New castle is gonna be legen club ❤❤
Mad dog ❤
Lester welcome to the Championship next year .
All The way From South Africa Howay The Lads!!!
There’s only one WILSON!!!
Wey maby except that one from castaway tbf stopped Hanks going mental
إني من العراق ..بغداد اشجع نيوكاسل يونايتد من سنه ١٩٩٧