¿Quién competirá por el segundo lugar en la próxima temporada de la Premier League? | Tiempo extra de ESPN FC

Bienvenido a ESPN FC Tiempo Extra. 0:00 ¿Stevie sabe sobre ChatGPT? 1:49 ¿Quién competirá por el segundo lugar en la Premier League la próxima temporada? 4:35 ¿Qué es más difícil: ser perseguido o el perseguidor? 7:25 ¿Alguna palabra de pasada para Leicester?
Second to City: One of the other top 6 (not including City of course) that is Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and of course Villa and Newcastle. Not necessarily in that order. It will be a season or two before Chelsea recover but they will… Tottenham are done.
Whats with the background music.
I dont think liverpool is not going to be competing for 2nd maybe top 4 but arsenal if they manage to sign their targets def would competing for 2nd
Because City will get 1st again
That old guy has lost the plot
As Long as the "Anybody but Liverpool Premier league" Refs continue to fix it against Liverpool , City will walk it
Its the English they hate the scousers
All the plaudits in the world to City
But they have been HANDED two of those tiles by the "Anybody but Liverpool Premier league" Refs
Its been fixed since its inception
4200 touches in the box per penalty get given to Liverpool
1400 touches in the Box per penalty get given to Man Utd
funny that
Most head injuries' from heading a ball happen at Liverpool by the opposition team (yes they do the same thing they do in every game and head the ball, but at Anfield they hold thier head and drop to the floor,
So sad that the season is not even started yet and the title is already conceeded to Mancity. Imagine the question 'who will challenge for se ond place?'
Agree Steve. They’ve played so well down the stretch. Have faith non manager
Which team will fight for 2nd place if first is available for ALL TEAMS.🤔?
Liverpool will be second
City will compete for 2nd place next season, mark my words.
Liverpool will win the title next season
Villa will be competing for 2nd.
We get Harry Kane and were winning the league
Next season i can see City in second especially if United get Qatar we will take the league followed by City ❤❤❤❤❤
These pundits makes premier league a farmers league. For christ sake City haven't kicked a ball fir the 2023 /2024 season
Chelsea with a better coach next season will be a force to compete with.. United is still not read for the second spot… Even if Qatar do come in, they will need two seasons to be really competing for the title
Lets hope Liverpool stops ManCity, since Arsenal failed hard. No one won 4 premier leagues in row and I really dont want this to become a farmers league
Depending on how the transfer window goes for Man utd and Liverpool….. I would say there will be a 3 way battle between man city, Newcastle and either man utd or Liverpool for next seasons title
Just my opinion
It’s not fair 😂! Why 2nd place ? Mean next year again citizens will champions
Liverpool for sure…. M. Utd & Arsenal for 3rd!
So already confirmed that city won the league for next season 😂
Can someone please remind Steve Nichol that he is PAID good money to give his opinions.
“The most competitive league”
Other teams will improve too already improving its insane they think arsenal will still challenge for the league
Cancelo Still Liking Every City Post by a Broken heart Inside 😂
But , why on earth would you start discussing next season, second place, first place and all this before even this season ends, why relegate United to second place fight, is espn serious in what they are posting, how do u expect united fans to feel seeing u , a so-called independent media discussing them as second place fighters next season, espn you should do better than this, don't make us feel like you have an agenda against us. I have followed you guys for some time but this time , I feel you are being unfair, yesterday before the game one of the pundits said we are going to lose champions league and a day after you are discussing how we are to fight for a second place, as if the title of 2023 2024 is already won before it even started, when did we get here?
I'm glad City have won title next season without kicking a ball their all probably right but it's typical football pundits on Citys take it's just unprofessional
Fact, Nobody can challenge ManCity for no 1 and newcastle had big chance to be 2nd place. They are consistent and had many goals from set piece.