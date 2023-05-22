"¡UN PUNTO MÁS!" 👏 Lee Clark elogia el impacto de Eddie Howe en el Newcastle United 🔥

Escuche a Laura Woods y Ally McCoist las mañanas de lunes a viernes a partir de las 6 a. m. en vivo en talkSPORT. ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Howay the Lads 🖤
Lee Clark's been scoffing a lot of pies.
That white paint by the plaque of Alan's statue does my head in. Needs sorting out!
I think next year will actually be the challenge for Newcastle the so called top teams pool utd spurs Chelsea have a shocker I doubt it next year its been a poor league except city arsenal punched above there weight city laughing no competition well done Brighton Brentford and finally cmon coventry
Newcastle have had a better season than Arsenal
gotta luv lee clark called jigsaw for a reason lol
Impressive achievement of their manager this season Jason Tindall
Hope we get put in with Real Madrid 🤞 we've never played them before.
Clarkie!
Joelinton.
Joelinton Player of the season!
Champions League Football 4 Me Next Season Boys And Germs…
…4-Nowt 2Night…
…Lee Clarke Is A Fucking Legend…
…Sorry 4 Swearing Kidz…
Gnasher
Realistically it's already done with that superior GD but they'll win tonight anyway, Leicester can't defend. Even in a do or die match like this those defenders just suck so much it won't even matter, Newcastle will ease past them & put the final nail in their coffin for relegation.
3rd spot in Champions league group stage, here they come! The Toon Goons will finish 3rd and off to Europa league which suits them facing teams like Omonia and Apollo Cyprus..That's if they are lucky not to finish 4th and got back to prison with their prison tops..That's for Letting United get Carabao cup