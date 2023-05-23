CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 0 | Detrás de escena | Liga de Campeones ¡Allá vamos!

¡Mira detrás de escena mientras Newcastle United aseguraba el fútbol de la Liga de Campeones por primera vez en 20 años luego de un empate 0-0 con Leicester City! Dentro del vestuario, la acción del partido y Ghodoussi vs Reuben: ¡nuestra última cámara de partido de St. James’ Park está llena de contenido! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
vamosssss
Ah, Amanda was in tears, shows how much it means to the owners too!
ONE BIG FAMILY
I love this kind of videos
Owners embracing Ed and the coaching staff says it all
This one got me right in the feels. It was emotional all the way through, but then at the end when Amanda wiped her tears away, I started to cry the happiest tears, This is our blidy club. Blown away with pride and emotion, I just love this club with all my heart. Match Cams are the best.
14:55 yes it is Tripps, yes it is 👌
Are you watching Ashley…………….this could have been yours……………….suck it up
truly amazing this is, everything about the club has such a good vibe, next season is gonna be summit else.
Amazing scenes. The NOISE incredible. So proud of this club ❤
🖤🤍👏
Trippier said it himself good time for the Newcastle all or nothing documentary
12:50 seconds – owners crying man. Had me welling up!
Thank you to all our owners, staff and players for an amazing season also thank you to the amazing fans for playing your part too! Up the champions league mags ⚫️ ⚪️
brazilian funk being played in the changing room❤ got to love it !!
Keep the family feeling going
We are a team . But a family over all. We are the Toon. Onward upwards
🤍🖤🇸🇦
What I said before we are going to champions league🏆🥇🏆🥇😊🇬🇧🇸🇦 … Now we did it 💪😊🎉🏆✅
Isak 3:22 sec pretty good.
Anyone else find Targett repeatedly saying love it hilarious? Just me?
Well done lads. Probably the first time any of our players have experienced playing against a formation of 10,0,0 but we got what we needed in the end.
A little tear from Amanda, a little tear from me, great video.
Trips set us up nicely for the long awaited doco 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Up the TOON ❤
The atmosphere there last night was ⚡️ someone sign up REUUUUUBEN
What a night so proud of the team and everyone at the club ⚫️⚪️ 🎉
Bruno banging out the Brazilian anthems at the end, no?
amanda crying and trips at the end saying good time for a documentary eh
UCL Warning: Newcastle is coming 🤍🖤💪
Scenes like this will go down is history. Goosebumps watching, love this club!❤️
Best team in the world 🖤🤍
Simply sublime!! It’s been a joy to watch Newcastle this season, it’s so good seeing other teams compete for the top 6. It makes the league so much more entertaining! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Good time for a documentary eh 😉
Trippier “what a time for the documentary eh?” anyone know when it’s supposed to come out?
i am New Castle Fan ❤,,
Love from Bangladesh 🇧🇩🎉
Amanda and merhdad crying 😊
RELEASE THE DOCUMENTARY NOWWWWWWWWWWW
Great job from everyone .. PIF and Necastle United deserve each other
Roll on the documentary Mags
Match Cams are the best – never stop em. Great season, so proud of the lads.
Love you newcastel from Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
"Good time for a documentary yeah?" Tripps.
Can't wait for that to be released in the summer!!
"Good time for a documentary.." love it
Seeing Amanda😢 got me hahahaha. Thankyouuuuuuuuu Amanda
Good time for documentary, eh
These owners have took the club from a relegation battle to a champions league spot in a season and a half
Thank You to the Owners, Eddie Howe and his amazing Staff the Players and every member of Staff at Nufc for bringing Pride and togetherness to Newcastle City and the surrounding areas.