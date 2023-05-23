CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 0 | Detrás de escena | Liga de Campeones ¡Allá vamos!



¡Mira detrás de escena mientras Newcastle United aseguraba el fútbol de la Liga de Campeones por primera vez en 20 años luego de un empate 0-0 con Leicester City! Dentro del vestuario, la acción del partido y Ghodoussi vs Reuben: ¡nuestra última cámara de partido de St. James' Park está llena de contenido!

comentarios en "CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 0 | Detrás de escena | Liga de Campeones ¡Allá vamos!

  SUSIEPIP

    This one got me right in the feels. It was emotional all the way through, but then at the end when Amanda wiped her tears away, I started to cry the happiest tears, This is our blidy club. Blown away with pride and emotion, I just love this club with all my heart. Match Cams are the best.

  ToonieHD

    Thank you to all our owners, staff and players for an amazing season also thank you to the amazing fans for playing your part too! Up the champions league mags ⚫️ ⚪️

  Sultan77 z

    What I said before we are going to champions league🏆🥇🏆🥇😊🇬🇧🇸🇦 … Now we did it 💪😊🎉🏆✅

  TheDefJamm

    Well done lads. Probably the first time any of our players have experienced playing against a formation of 10,0,0 but we got what we needed in the end.

  George

    Simply sublime!! It’s been a joy to watch Newcastle this season, it’s so good seeing other teams compete for the top 6. It makes the league so much more entertaining! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  Old Angry Noob Gamer

    Thank You to the Owners, Eddie Howe and his amazing Staff the Players and every member of Staff at Nufc for bringing Pride and togetherness to Newcastle City and the surrounding areas.

