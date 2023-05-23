ESCENAS: ¡Newcastle se clasifica para la Liga de Campeones de fútbol!

Los fanáticos en St. James’ Park estaban en modo fiesta cuando Newcastle United aseguró el punto necesario para clasificarse para la Liga de Campeones de la próxima temporada. . Con Football + Fitness en un solo lugar, hay más para amar en Optus Sport 👉 ========================== Para las últimas actualizaciones, síganos en : ►TIKTOK: ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►INSTAGRAM: Optus Sport es el hogar de la Premier League, LaLiga, J.League, FA Women’s Super League y FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. #OptusSport #PremierLeague #NEWLEI
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Newcastle could've smashed Leicester, but opted to keep the EPL exciting till the last weekend. Just like Gunners losing to Forest. Rigged Premier League
Saudi oil money does it again! It’s crazy how Saudi oil money performs so consistently year to year.
Congratulations Newcastle United qualifying for the champions league and Eddie Howe turned the team on it's head and St James park going to be electric next season I believe they gonna win League Cup FA Cup possibly reach SF of UCL
Sports washing at its finest
FTM
take a bow EH. now go show city how to buy the league without cheating.
There is going to be a rude awakening next season for Newcastle. And the only thing thats going to save Eddie Howe is this seasons false dawn.
They're gonna do terrible
Congratulations to Newcastle! 🤍🖤
Let’s go boys 🎉
Crazy how they are celebrating and Arsenal have been bad mouthed left right and centre
Congratulations nufc you deserve this.
From arsenal fan
I love this team very much🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
The perks of state ownership 🚬
🖤🤍🤍🖤🤍🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🤍🖤🤍🤍🖤🤍
Now get Maddison, one quality left back, one quality right back and couple of centre backs as well, we gotta have quality in depth to have a got in the UCL, and probably a winger who doesn't just run but produce goals as well
We are the Geordies
Congratulations for the qualified to the champions league.Hurray
Congratulations Newcastle United. Great achievement to break into the top 4. Eddie Howe has been a brilliant manager for them. With more good signings in the summer, they will look to get better.
❤❤❤❤❤
Bring MR UCL IN NEWCASTLE 👑
Congratulations to Newcastle and Eddie Howe and all their fans totally deserved
From championship to premier league & to UCL 🎉🎉🎉
What an achievement by Newcastle and Eddie Howe.
Anyone knows the song name please?
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
Congratulations Newcastle! Totally deserved ❤❤❤!
Reckon we'll see Ronaldo in the lineup?
Yea everyone praising Newcastle and city going on and on about how good they are dis dat but we all know that is because the owners simple as that so why is all the media and pundit saying no to man united getting a owner like this that just wants to win
Hopefully, Newcastle United will be a big dark horses in the Champions League.
They might repeat the likes of Leeds United in 2001 by reaching the semifinals.
It will be a difficult journey to face the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Barcelona, and so on, but nothing is impossible.
Eddie Howe is class. Wow.
Congratulations from Hungary!
Szoboszlai will join to this team hopefully.🎉
So good team this season they deserve
1:47 Ant and Dec, what are you doing in St. James Park?
Celebrating like they won the prem 🤣🤦🏽♂️ ffs no trophy for top 4 these lot are so tapped
Beware other teams! We already have a champions league's finalist ✨ 03:54
Vamos Neucassel…🎉
🎉🎉🎉👍💪💪🔥🤗👍🤙
From being in the championship at the end of 2015/2016’s season to UCL at the end of 2022/2023. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen. Thank you Eddie, the players and the rest of the team that have made this possible. 🙏🏽
Yet another oil club
❤❤❤