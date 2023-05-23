"Hemos recuperado NUESTRO club." 🙌 Warren Barton reacciona a que Newcastle obtenga fútbol de la Liga de Campeones 🏆

¡Warren Barton, exdefensor del Newcastle United, reacciona ante el equipo de Eddie Howe asegurando el fútbol de la Liga de Campeones! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #WarrenBarton #newcastleunited #nufc #eddiehowe #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
WAZZA absolute legend of a man always open for chat when in the Toon 🖤🤍
all the big european clubs will be looking for eddie now
Here's to those thinking of the die hard toon fan family members that have passed over who will be up there raising the roof
Warren keeps showing us the passion he showed while wearing the shirt….🖤🤍
"We've got our club back".
Digusting that they turn a blind eye to the human rights issue. Disgusting.
Howay the lads!!🏴🏳 What a season 👏🏻👏🏻
Chelsea showed Newcastle how not to spend and they will take their failures off not qualifying for CL and make cautious moves that will excel & not be a circus in town like Tod Bowley
Eddie needs to win Manager of Season!
Sir Bobby Robson would be proud, Newcastle back in the champions league and Ipswich promoted to the championship. Good luck next season Newcastle
Giving tickets for cup final to a Arsenal supporters? Disgraceful.
The future is looking good this season has just accelerated things the new owners have tapped in to the whole prject perfectly every1 involved deserve all the accolades 👏 🎉
You might have your club back for now but if we get taken over by Qatar Man Utd will be back and youll be in our rear mirror
Cmonnnn 🔥🔥⚫️⚪️
Laura you should know better than reading the mail
I think after what happened to Vinicius Jr. , Bellingham will have second thoughts about going to Real Madrid now
Telll me ma me ma i wont be home for tea we are going to 🇮🇹 toon toon ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
4:22 big strong have the ability to be trained to run all day & magic at their feet. Maddison’s done a great job dropping his price; but UCL might mean he slips off the list unless there is a great deal to be made with a club who need to drop wages and raise cash…
So many fake fans here from some place no one even plays football, who don't understand the history and identity of Newcastle the city or the club, and who are bitter "their" club (inevitably one of the big 6, even though they have no connection to the place) had a bad season, is so embarassing.
We will enjoy the run that no one thought we’d have. And certainly won’t get rid and hold the early success ahead of time, and we hope the owners don’t set budgets for us leaving the group stages and put that financial stress on Eddie’s & our teams first run in 20 years. What do you all think?
Such a fairytale story. Small club bought success by murderous corrupt human rights abusing journalist beheading regime
Newcastle revolution have been extraordinary they were 20th in the league before Eddie Howe took over as manager but he not only saved them from relegation also secured them a place in the champions league for next season all happened within 18 months
Your only in that top 4 because of Liverpool and Chelsea being so bad this season
Once Liverpool and Chelsea get there act together you not finishing top 4 next season
Newcastle > Liverpool
Now the real challenge begins, can they win something? WIth teams like Man city in the league it will be hard. Not a city fan by the way, I hate them.
Being kissed by Amanda Staveley must be like being rescued by a dolphin…
English man sells English Club to Saudi State.
Fans: "We have our club back" 🤦
Enjoy it don't to carried away
It's only cost the Saudi nation around £1.5 billion to get them in the champions League.
Laura: "I went to the FA Cup final Newcastle – Manchester United. Newcastle lost, it was a really wonderful day." 😂