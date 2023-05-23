Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



¡Diez minutos de acción en los que el Newcastle United aseguró la clasificación para la Liga de Campeones con un empate 0-0 contra el Leicester City!

24 comentarios en “Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

    You did a favour to leicester here yeah ,comeon Everton you need to stay up just to piss the loserpoopians off ,lol

  8. Academia e-learning

    Trippier,Pope, Isak, and Almaron are my top 4 players that have been fantastic this season. 🖤🤍

  9. Jack Burton

    Fantastic season. I appreciate all the hard work and dedication from the owners to Eddie to all the staff and players to help make us a strong team again. This level of hunger and determination to succeed is a beautiful thing for us fans to witness. Thanks for everything 🖤🤍

  13. فيصل التاريخ

    ‎ 💪🏻 Only 592 days since the Saudi Public Investment Fund acquired Newcastle 🇸🇦💚

  16. cyberpokey

    Newcastle are doing it the right way. Good recruitment, building a solid foundation for growth. Well done.

  20. Blaydon Racer

    It will be interesting to see what they do with the new extension to St. James Park as they are going to have to find a place to put Eddie's Statue.

Los comentarios están cerrados.