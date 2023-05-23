Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

¡Diez minutos de acción en los que el Newcastle United aseguró la clasificación para la Liga de Campeones con un empate 0-0 contra el Leicester City! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Congratulations form Fiji. Been a fan since 1995. Howay Lads!!
You did a favour to leicester here yeah ,comeon Everton you need to stay up just to piss the loserpoopians off ,lol
Raditya Dika hampir cetak gol
Tell me ma we are going to italy🎶🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Congratulation,
Keep going ,next season 🏆
Absolute PANTS!
Congratulations to Newcastle from a Chelsea fan. Well done.
Trippier,Pope, Isak, and Almaron are my top 4 players that have been fantastic this season. 🖤🤍
Fantastic season. I appreciate all the hard work and dedication from the owners to Eddie to all the staff and players to help make us a strong team again. This level of hunger and determination to succeed is a beautiful thing for us fans to witness. Thanks for everything 🖤🤍
Finally the battle is over the wait is over🥰🫡🫡🫡from 🇮🇳
Arsenal fan here, big congratulations to you guys.
Congrats to all the players n staffs an incredible efforts..they deserve it
💪🏻 Only 592 days since the Saudi Public Investment Fund acquired Newcastle 🇸🇦💚
Congrats 🎉New castle united 👏 well done 🎉
Congrats to Newcastle United 🔥🔥
What a great season they had.
Newcastle are doing it the right way. Good recruitment, building a solid foundation for growth. Well done.
This season tho 🤯🖤🤍🖤🤍
🤍🖤 🤍🖤 🤍🖤 🤍🖤 🤍🖤 🤍🖤 🤍🖤 🤍🖤 🤍🖤
Congrats Newcastle United..i hope someday you guys spending holiday in Bali Indonesia.
It will be interesting to see what they do with the new extension to St. James Park as they are going to have to find a place to put Eddie's Statue.
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Welcome to Champions League
Eddie Howe deserves a meddle Manager of the year by a mile
Brilliant well deserved