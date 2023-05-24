¡¡¡NEWCASTLE HACE LA LIGA DE CAMPEONES!!!

Anoche, Newcastle aseguró su lugar en la Liga de Campeones para la próxima temporada. True Geordie reseña Newcastle de Eddie Howe. 📧 Correo electrónico comercial: info@truegeordie.com 📹 Canal TG: 👑 The Pain Game: ⚽️ The Kick Off: 🐦 Twitter: 📸 Instagram:
Eddie Howe will be sacked by December……he is not the right man to guide Newcastle through champions league, compete for Premier league or top 4, then 2 other Cup competitions.
If Newcastle say they are now a big club then they need to compete for 4 trophies….they don't have the manager or squad depth to achieve this. They have to spend big and not listen to the idiots that say they shouldn't make the mistake man city made…..because those people don't want them competing with their clubs.
Eddie howe is manager of the year for me even if Pep gets the treble which is amazing but with that squad of players and do it in a year is incredible. Your bang on to about fans of other clubs having short memories , im a Leeds fan and for a long time we were always up there in the top 6 qualifying for europe and even reaching a champions league semi final. Can't help but not be jealous of Newcastle considering the state of my club atm 😅 but im glad someone else is up there instead of the typical 'big 6'
Sports washing at its finest
Newcastle belong in the champions league. From a Liverpool fan.
you forgot to mention that you lost a cup final with Weghorst as ST to ETH as well my brother
Great to see the kick off is thriving, it's a pity that your MATES ????? @ THE CLUB ain't beside you
Toon Toon
I dont think its fair to compare eddie with bobby or keegan todays prem league is a lot harder now than it was then what eddie has done is nothing short of a miracle best manager in the league by far
Crazy how some man United fans still blame the players mentality’s when Newcastle have now got relegation fighting players in the top 4
I don't think u can throw Liverpool in the mix for teams that Newcastle we're in Europe before Chelsea and Tottenham I can understand we are the most successful English team in Europe y'all must have forgot that!🤣
where’s that energy when talking about city and pep?
We're back🎉🎉
The next thing Eddie Howe needs to learn is how to turn those draws into wins. Great season for the magpies but next year will be a lot tougher with champions league in the fixtures.
Well said lad. All the truth you spoke there. We beat Dynamo Kiev, Bauer Leverkusen, and Feyenoord, too (who could be in our group again….)
Newcastle and United have definitely done well. But I can't help wondering if they would be in top 4 had Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea didn't flop this season
please cool it on the camera jumping in and out all the time. Migrane inducing.
Real football fans knew how great Eddie Howe was wanted him at Arsenal before Unai
Credit where it is due NCU and Eddie Howe have done fantastic this season
Longtime fan here brian. I remember the rants and the rtg's. This does feel like a dream seeing the club in the top 4. Cheers mate
How were people having a go at your tweet? you block comments on your tweets? hahaha
The way we have played this season, I don't think it will be possible to carry on next season with Champions league football at hand, they'll get exhausted like hell and injury may hit hard.. To counter it, we either have to change how we play or add good number of quality players to be able to rotate the squad.. In Eddie We Believe
Much deserved
From a message to nile ranger to newcastle are in the champions league. What a journey its been geordie! Onward and upwards!
Brian, there is no other way pf putting this. as usual you've spoke the truth and you've all possible arguments with grace and dignity much like eddie howe himself. I hop Edddie and the players see this as you've done a hella job summing up our season.
Steve mcclaren manager of the year,nightmares
Eddie Howe is overrated unpopular opinion
I remember in 2012/13 season your rants are legendary you only had a few hundred facebook friends at the time.
You've came along way since then.
Howay to buggery!
The club is on the way up. But, the channel is drowning
As a liverpool, im salty about newcastle i dont like them and we probably grow to hate the way i am about man city, but for rivals to say Saudi money is a cop out, Howe has transformed newcastle and i still look at the squad and i go that blokes championship quality
I'm tearing up just watching this, I love the passion, I feel it, I've lived it and I'm right there with you! Next season is too far away!
Liverpool have been in ucl since the 70s… get your facts right before name dropping us. In everyone’s heads rent free 24/7
Just like Eddie did. who cares what other teams do and say. We can only control our club and what we do. If spending money can make us push further then do it. Finding players that want to fight the world is what we need.
Still using blood money to get there
A fukin love this ahahahaha Big Up The Fukin Magzzzzz🖤🤍🖤🤍
Well done
Everton has qualified for the champions league before